El Paso Locomotive FC Look to Turn up the Heat against Orange County SC

June 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC look to extend both their home and league unbeaten streaks as they face off against Orange County SC in a USL Championship clash on June 14 at Southwest University Park at 7 p.m. MT.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS ORANGE COUNTY SC - SATURDAY, JUNE 14, 2025 @ 7:00 P.M. MT - SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK - EL PASO, TEXAS

Watch: ESPN+, KVIA.com, KVIA News App, El Paso-Las Cruces CW

KEY STORYLINES

El Paso Locomotive FC managed a 0-0 draw on the road against Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night to extend their league unbeaten streak to six matches. Despite some missed offensive chances, the Locos' defense stood tall not facing a single shot on net in the second half to see out the result on the road.

Andy Cabrera was named as the USL Championship Player of the Month after his stellar form in May. He set a club record with six goals in the month and scored the first hat trick in Locomotive history against New Mexico United. He chipped in two assists against Indy Eleven while also scoring the match winner on the road against Las Vegas.

Locomotive will be without two key players for most of June during the international window. Jahmali Waite (Jamaica) and Noah Dollenmayer (Dominican Republic) each have been called up for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Dollenmayer started two matches this past weekend against Guatemala and Dominica in the second round of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying. He scored his second international goal in a 5-0 win against Dominica.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Amando Moreno: Cabrera has earned most of the shine as the team's leading goalscorer, but Moreno's creativity on the left wing has helped to open up space for his attacking counterparts. He is tied for fifth in the Championship with seven goal contributions and has tallied five assists across all competitions this season.

M Gabi Torres: A key component of Locomotive's recent success, Torres' impact has been felt on both sides of the field this season. He currently leads the USL Championship with 20 interceptions while also sitting tied with Moreno with five assists this season across all competitions. This tandem has wreaked havoc on the left side and created numerous scoring opportunities for Los Locos.

G Sebastian Mora-Mora: With Jahmali Waite called up for the Jamaican national team, Mora-Mora has been tasked with handling goalkeeping duties for Los Locos as the club looks to continue its early season success. He has started eight games this season with three shutouts and two penalty shootout victories, the most notable being against New Mexico United in the Third Round of the U.S. Open Cup.

OPPONENT INFO: Orange County SC

El Paso leads the all-time series with Oakland, 4-3-4, with the most prominent match between these two coming in the 2023 USL Championship Playoffs. Last season, Locomotive secured a 1-0 victory in southern California with a penalty from Eric Calvillo, the former Orange County man, serving as the difference in the match. Noah Dollenmayer posted a season-high eight clearances to help Jahmali Waite record the shutout.

Orange County enter the match in seventh place in the Western Conference but have lost seven of their last nine matches across all competitions. Nico Benalcazar and Christopher Hegardt have created plenty of chances up top for the club, but the defense has conceded the second-most goals in the league this season (20).

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

- Locomotive have scored five goals in the first 15 minutes and six goals in the final 15 minutes of the first half, both tied for the most in the USL Championship this season.

- Gabi Torres leads the league with 20 interceptions.

- Los Locos have won the most fouls in the USL Championship this season (208).

- Amando Moreno is expected to make his 150th appearance in the USL Championship.

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on possession focus this season:

"We always work with the ball. We work on passing every day in training. Possession is one of our strengths. We have Frank Daroma, Eric Calvillo and Gabi Torres all in the midfield who do well with the ball. We weren't passing as well in the second half last Saturday, but the regular skill along with our attitude and performance will be just fine."

Cabrera on taking advantage of summer heat:

"When it's hot, we need to hold the ball. This is important to us. During the summer, if you don't keep the ball, you're going to run and drain yourself mentally a little bit more than the opponent. You need to protect the ball in the heat because that's going to give you the extra energy that you need just to continue running."

Cabrera on Sebastian Mora-Mora starting at GK:

"Sebastian has been here from the beginning. He has played in cup matches for us, so it's not like he's brand new. He's had good performances with the team. He communicates well on the field, so I don't think we have any kind of issues in goal. He's been real solid for us."

Cabrera on Orange County match at home:

"At home, we need to be solid, and we have to continue to be strong offensively to make sure that we get the three points. Usually, if you win at home and you get points away, you're going to be fine, and right now the team is doing well. I think we haven't lost in our last six matches which is positive because when you don't lose, you start mentally getting stronger and feeling that you're a team that always plays to win. We have to continue that process and understand that we cannot give up points here at home. This is our home, and at home, we go out to win every game."

Cabrera on his first full year with the club:

"It's been challenging, but the most important thing is that the group that brought me here has been patient. They've been supporting me with the tools that I need and helped bring the right players to the club. We continue to take on an identity. I think that when you say Locomotive, people know that we're a team that treats the ball well, attacks, generates danger and is finding a good form. It looks like right now everything is fine, but we still have a lot of games in front of us. The job is not done yet, and we're just getting started."







