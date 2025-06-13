New Mexico United Announces Extension of Star Defender Talen Maples

June 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce that the club has signed star defender and captain Talen Maples to an extension to remain in Black & Yellow through the 2027 season.

"Since his arrival, Talen has been a terrific defender, and wonderful leader on and off the pitch," said New Mexico United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "Talen leads by example, and has been phenomenal at every turn. We are thrilled to have him in New Mexico for two more seasons, and know that he'll continue to make a difference at every opportunity."

Maples joined United ahead of the 2024 USL Championship season, quickly becoming a leader on the pitch and in the locker room. In his inaugural season with United, he led the team, and was among the league leaders with 141 clearances and 30 blocks. In 2025, Maples was chosen to be a co-captain alongside fellow center back Kalen Ryden. Since his arrival, no United defender has more clearances, blocks, tackles, or tackles won.

This extension is part of a larger strategy employed by Keinan to set New Mexico United up for long-term success. The club finished first in the USL Championship Western Conference in 2024, and is currently at the top of the West again, having brought back a terrific core and adding key difference makers in the offseason. New Mexico United is committed to competing at the highest level, fighting for championships for years to come.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.