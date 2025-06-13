Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Rhode Island FC

June 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - North Carolina FC wraps up its road trip, heading north to face off against Rhode Island FC in Week 15 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season on Saturday, June 14, at 7 p.m. ET at Centreville Bank Stadium.

NCFC earned a 1-0 win on the road at Hartford Athletic after a stoppage-time goal by Pedro Dolabella in Week 14, marking his third of the season. Eighteen-year-old Finn Sundstrom recorded his first professional assist, sending a perfect pass from deep outside the box to set up Dolabella's goal.

In goal, Jake McGuire denied any chance of a Hartford score, earning his fourth clean sheet of the season.

NCFC enters Week 15 amid a four-match win streak, bringing its record to 6W-3L-2D (20 points), good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. NCFC hopes to continue its hot streak and earn the club's first win against Rhode Island FC.

SCOUTING RHODE ISLAND

Following an appearance in the 2024 USL Championship Final in its inaugural season, Rhode Island FC has been off to a sluggish start. Posting a record of 3W-6L-3D (12 points), Rhode Island sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

On the attack, Rhode Island's 11 goals rank 18th in the league, while the club ranks fifth in shots with 143. Leading the attack are Clay Holstad and JJ Williams with two goals each, while five others have knocked in one.

Defensively, Rhode Island has conceded 11 goals, tied with NCFC and two other clubs for 17th in the league. Koke Vegas and Jackson Lee have both seen time in goal, combining for 25 saves and four clean sheets.

UP NEXT

North Carolina FC returns home for a matchup with top-ranked Louisville City FC on Friday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. This is the first match between the two clubs since the 2024 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, where Louisville City advanced with a 3-2 win. Tickets for the match are available.







