Roots Head to Colorado Springs for a Clash with the Switchbacks

June 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Roots are back on the road this weekend as they gear up for their next USL Championship action on Saturday at 6 PM PT in Colorado Springs, for a match versus the Switchbacks.

Following a scoreless draw with El Paso Locomotive in their last match, Oakland is now 3-2-7 and sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference table - just one point back of Colorado Springs.

The Switchbacks have been a tough nut for Roots to crack historically. Holding a 1-1-5 record in the all-time series versus Colorado Springs, and having lost in their last four meetings, Oakland will look to capitalize on the Switchbacks' slow start to the season.

Colorado Springs will enter the contest with just two wins under their belt in 2025, holding a 2-6-4 overall record.

Oakland will also have the calendar on their side - Roots have found a fair amount of success in the month of June, their 8-8-6 all-time record during June contests stands as their second most-successful month behind August. In fact, Oakland's sole win versus the Switchbacks came on June 2nd, 2022.

Roots goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh provides another reason to be optimistic. While Oakland's minus eight goal differential all-time versus the Switchbacks is tied for lowest of any opponent, McIntosh has proven himself capable of keeping opposition scoring to a minimum, earning his third clean sheet of the season in the club's last outing.

When it comes to keeping zeroes on the board, McIntosh is second-to-none in a Roots kit - his .285 clean sheets per ninety minutes represent the highest rate in club history amongst goalkeepers with at least 10 appearances.

Following Saturday's contest in Colorado Springs, Roots will play one more road game - a June 21st matchup at Birmingham Legion FC - before returning home to the Oakland Coliseum for a USL Jägermeister Cup Group Stage bout versus NorCal rivals Monterey Bay FC on June 28th.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.