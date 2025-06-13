FC Tulsa Back at ONEOK Field to Face Phoenix Rising FC for the Third Time this Season

June 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa host Phoenix Rising FC for Military Appreciation and Dollar Beer Section Night on Saturday, June 14th at 7:30pm

GAME INFORMATION

FC Tulsa (6-3-2, 20 points) vs Phoenix Rising FC (5-3-4, 19 points)

Saturday, June 14, 2025

ONEOK Field - Tulsa, Oklahoma

7:30 p.m. CT | ESPN+

FC Tulsa and Phoenix Rising FC have met 15 times since 2015, two of those meetings were earlier this season. FC Tulsa travelled to Phoenix Rising FC on March 8th and won the season opener for the second year in a row. Midfielder Boubacar Diallo intercepted a pass from Phoenix midfielder Carl Sainte which Taylor Calheira slotted in through two Phoenix defenders to Diallo. Diallo's shot attempt was blocked by goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky but rebound was picked up by Alex Dalou who put the ball in the back of the net for his first professional goal.

The two squads met for the second time this season in the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, where Phoenix claimed the penalty shootout win to move on to the Round of 32. Phoenix scored in the 51st minute and in the 86th minute Defender Delentz Pierre sent a perfectly placed cross into the box and Stefan Lukic tapped it past goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky to level the score at one. Phoenix Rising FC scored all four attempts during the penalty shootout while FC Tulsa only converted two.

After a bit of an up and down start to the season, Phoenix Rising seem to have found their footing. In their last eight matches, the club only lost two matches. Their two losses came in USL Jägermeister play to San Antonio FC on April 26th and in U.S. Open Cup play to the Houston Dynamos on May 7th. Phoenix are also on a six match unbeaten streak in USL Championship play dating back to April 12th when they lost 2-3 to Detroit City FC.

Since the last time the two clubs met, FC Tulsa have three wins, one loss and two draws in league play, a penalty shootout loss and regulation loss in the USL Jägermeister Cup. Midfielder Kalil ElMedkhar is on a bit of a hot streak as of late. He has scored three of his four goals in his last five matches. Most recently, he scored the deciding goal in Sacramento to lift FC Tulsa to their second ever victory over Sacramento and first ever win in Sacramento. FC Tulsa has had a bit of injury and card issues recently. Delentz Pierre, Lamar Batista, and Taylor Calheira have all had to sit out a match due to receiving a red card and Owen Damm is unavailable for selection this week due to a red card. Patrick Seagrist, Michael Creek, and Andrew Booth all spent several weeks on the injury report. Taylor Calheira spent last week on the injury report following an injury in the May 31st match but should be back available for selection this weekend.

Suspended

Defender Owen Damm will be unavailable for selection for this match against Phoenix Rising FC due to being shown a second yellow card in FC Tulsa's match last Saturday evening. Damm was shown his first yellow card in the 61st minute of play due to a foul and was shown the second in the 86th minute for time wasting. About a minute or so after Damm's second yellow, there were two cards shown to the Tulsa bench. Leandro Spinola, the Director of Sports Science, received both cards resulting in him being suspended for this match as well.

Goal Production

Most of FC Tulsa's goals have come from forward Taylor Calheira (9) so far this season but seven other players have stepped up and gotten their name on the scoresheet. Across all competitions in 2025, Alex Dalou, Patrick Seagrist, Owen Damm, Kalil ElMedkhar, Stefan Lukic, Al Hassan Toure, and Lamar Batista have all scored at least one goal. FC Tulsa has a total of 22 goals scored across three competitions. Assists, shots, and chances created are all very important pieces that help with goal production and FC Tulsa players have pitched in on all fronts. Across three competitions this season, 13 players have recorded at least one assist, 21 players have recorded at least one of FC Tulsa's 183 shots, and 22 players have created at least one of the 152 chances created.

Match Highlights

FC Tulsa is hosting Military Appreciation Night. This night is in no way a political statement but instead is a heartfelt expression of gratitude and a chance to recognize the millions of Americans who are serving, have served or have been killed in the line of duty for their service, sacrifice, and humanity. The evening will feature the recognition of the 138th Fighter Wing Division, a Folds of Honor guest speaker who will honor two local Folds of Honor recipient families, a moment of silence for the 92,000 service members dating back to World War 1 who are Prisoners of War or Missing in Action along with thousands of service members killed in the line of duty, a video tribute Rob Lindsey who is a volunteer for FC Tulsa on match days and the Presentation of Colors by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Department. It is also Dollar Beer Section Night. Get your tickets to the match here and Dollar Beer Section tickets.







