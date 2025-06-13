Blake Willey Claims Championship Silverware with the U.S. U18 National Team
June 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
On opening night, homegrown player Blake Willey became the second youngest player to start for Republic FC in a season opener. Now, he's added another milestone to his breakout year. Earlier this week, the 18-year-old lifted the Championship trophy in the UEFA Friendship Cup.
Willey appeared in every match, including two starts, and added an assist to help the U.S. U18 Men's National Team go 4-0 against some of the top national squads in the world.
Group Stage
USA 2(5)-2(4) France
USA 2-0 Argentina
USA 3-2 Australia
Final
USA 1(3)-1(2) Portugal
This was Blake's most senior national team call up to date. He has been on U.S. Soccer's radar since he was young, earning multiple Talent I.D. invitations, two stints with the U16s, and a training camp appearance with the U17s.
He first joined Republic FC as a part of its youth academy in 2017 and played at every age level before becoming the seventh homegrown player to sign a pro contract with the club ahead of the 2024 season. In 2022, he was named the U15 Team MVP after leading his team to become the only non-MLS club to reach the MLS NEXT Cup semifinals.
Now in his second pro season, Willey has emerged as one of the USL's brightest young stars. Prior to his national team selection, he had appeared in every game across all competitions. In league play, he is among the team leaders across several stats categories, including chances created (7), tackles won (9), and passing accuracy (84%).
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2025
- FC Tulsa Back at ONEOK Field to Face Phoenix Rising FC for the Third Time this Season - FC Tulsa
- Blake Willey Claims Championship Silverware with the U.S. U18 National Team - Sacramento Republic FC
- FC Tulsa Signs FC Tulsa Academy Standout Anthony Harper to First Team - FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC Kicks off Homestand vs. North Carolina FC on Saturday - Rhode Island FC
- New Mexico United Announces Extension of Star Defender Talen Maples - New Mexico United
- Detroit City FC Concludes Three-Match Road Trip with Saturday Night Contest at Loudoun United - Detroit City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Look to Turn up the Heat against Orange County SC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Rhode Island FC - North Carolina FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Birmingham Legion FC - Louisville City FC
- Athletic Defend Fortress Hartford against Charleston in Second Match of June Homestand - Hartford Athletic
- Preview: Rowdies vs Miami FC - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Roots Head to Colorado Springs for a Clash with the Switchbacks - Oakland Roots
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- Blake Willey Claims Championship Silverware with the U.S. U18 National Team
- Match Preview: Repulblic FC vs. San Antonio FC
- All Four Senior Academy Squads Advance to MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs
- Republic FC's Railyards Stadium Set for Construction After Unanimous City Council Approval of Term Sheet
- Turner Construction Company Tapped to Lead Republic FC's New Downtown Sacramento Stadium Project