Republic FC's Railyards Stadium Set for Construction After Unanimous City Council Approval of Term Sheet

June 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento Republic FC's new privately-funded Railyards Stadium took another major step forward on Tuesday afternoon as the Sacramento City Council unanimously passed the approved term sheet 9-0, moving the project toward its construction phase.

The $175 million dollar stadium will be 100% privately financed and anchor a 31-acre mixed-use district aimed to be a home for the entire community. The 17-acre stadium site will introduce new seating experiences for every fan, including safe-standing supporters' sections and family zones, as well as a variety of premium experiences new to Sacramento soccer fans.

"Sacramento has big ambitions and so does our club. This is the culmination of years of hard work for so many, and we're ready to deliver the stadium that our city and fans deserve," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "We are so proud of the opportunities this project is going to provide for this region on and off the field."

Following the passage of the approved term sheet, Republic FC announced on Wednesday it had selected Turner Construction Company, one of the nation's premier builders, as the lead builder for the stadium in downtown Sacramento, which remains on schedule to open for the 2027 season. The current stadium plan would feature a 12,000-capacity with the possibility for expansion to a 20,000-capacity venue in the future.

"This project has deep roots and bold ambition. Turner's partnership ensures that our vision for a community-first stadium becomes a reality and with lasting benefits for Sacramento," said Dunivant. "Their experience in building incredible sports venues, combined with their deep understanding of our region, makes them the ideal collaborator to bring our new home to life."

The stadium site is a historic location for the club and community. Wilton Rancheria - the first indigenous nation to be a majority owner of a men's professional team - are the original stewards of the region and called the land home for centuries. By constructing a stadium on their ancestral lands in the site now known as The Railyards, the tribal nation will create a space for the community to come together like they once did on the confluence of Sacramento's rivers and be directly involved in the development of the future of the city. The site also holds historical ties to connecting the country. The Railyards, one of the largest infill projects in the nation, were once the center of Sacramento's economy - its first innovation district - and the western terminus of the Transcontinental Railroad.

In addition to serving as Republic FC's home for soccer, the venue will be capable of hosting a wide variety of sports and events including concerts, festivals, community gatherings, and other large-scale events that add to Sacramento's growing entertainment calendar.

"What an incredible moment to pause and celebrate what this project means in forward progress and lasting impact for the community we live and work in. With a clear alignment in our collective core values, we are excited for what this project means for Sacramento, beyond the build," said Drake Costa, Vice President & General Manager, Turner Construction Company. "We are proud to join with Wilton Rancheria and Republic FC to build a stadium that's grounded in community, rooted in history, and built for the future of Sacramento."

Turner Construction Company's portfolio includes major league arenas and stadiums such as Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, and FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium.

Turner and Republic FC have already begun collaborating on creating community benefits aimed above and beyond the original scope set forward. Through the partnership, the Railyards Stadium project is projected to create over 1,200 construction jobs, resulting in over $240 million in economic impact from construction alone.

The addition of Turner marks a key milestone for the project, which continues to move forward on schedule. Groundbreaking is set for late summer 2025, with season ticket memberships and premium seating options launching later this year. The stadium is scheduled to open in 2027, adding nearly 40 additional large events to the city's entertainment calendar.







