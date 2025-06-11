Rhode Island FC Falls 2-1 in Hard-Fought Battle at Louisville City FC

June 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC midfielder Zachary Herivaux eyes the ball vs. Louisville City FC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Rhode Island FC's unbeaten history vs. Louisville City FC came to an end on Wednesday when it battled in a hard-fought 2-1 loss at Lynn Family Stadium. After the two teams exchanged blows in the first half, Ray Serrano's game-winner in the 64th minute was ultimately the difference as the league leaders took all three points from the Ocean State club for the first time ever.

For the first time in three meetings at Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville City FC (8W-0L-4T) got on the board first, taking advantage of a recycled corner when Adrien Peréz collected a loose ball at the corner of the 18-yard box and picked out the head of Aidan McFadden. Rising above everyone to connect with the cross, McFadden tucked a header past Jackson Lee and into the bottom-right corner to give LouCity its first-ever lead against Rhode Island FC in the 20th minute.

Seven minutes later, Rhode Island FC (3W-6L-3T) leveled the score when Joe Brito made a blistering run into the box, getting on the end of a long ball from Frank Nodarse and taking a touch around goalkeeper Damian Las. Brito worked quickly to the goal line, and sent a ball across the face of goal from a tight angle. Sprinting back in an attempt to block the cross, Kyle Adams made contact with the ball, but could not avoid a costly own goal as he watched the ball redirect into his own net to level the score.

Ten minutes into the second half, Karifa Yao and Frank Nodarse nearly combined for the go-ahead goal, utilizing their aerial threat when Yao headed a wide free kick back into the box and Nodarse drilled a header on frame. Although the Cuban defender was in an advantageous position, Las was equal to the effort to prevent RIFC from capitalizing on its first shot on target.

The missed opportunity would prove costly for the visitors, who conceded the go-ahead goal in the 64th minute when Ray Serrano found an opening between a pair of RIFC defenders, receiving a through ball from Jansen Wilson before slotting a low finish past Lee to take a 2-1 advantage. From there, despite a spurt of energy from Rhode Island FC in the final moments, the league-leaders kept the Ocean State club at an arm's distance, defending diligently to see out the win - its first-ever against RIFC in four all-time meetings.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will kick off a four-game homestand at Centreville Bank Stadium when it hosts North Carolina FC on Saturday, June 14 at 7 p.m. for 401 Night, presented by Rhode Island Lottery, celebrating everything Rhode Island. Fans in attendance will be able to take part in the Ocean State club's Family Fun Food and Beverage Special of $1 hot dogs, $2 kids drinks and $4 beers. Tickets for the next home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

LOU - Aidan McFadden (Adrien Peréz), 20th minute: McFadden powers a close-range header past Lee. LOU 1, RI 0

RI - Kyle Adams (Own Goal), 27th minute: Adams redirects Joe Brito's goalmouth cross into the back of his own net. LOU 1, RI 1

LOU - Ray Serrano (Jansen Wilson), 64th minute: Serrano slots a low finish past Lee and into the back of the net. LOU 2, RI 1

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The own goal was the first of the season for Rhode Island FC, and second all-time. The first own goal conceded by the opposition came during RIFC's inaugural 1-1 draw vs. New Mexico United on March 16, 2024.

The goal was just the second goal LouCity has conceded at Lynn Family Stadium in 2025.

Jojea Kwizera made his return from international duty, coming on as a second-half substitute in the 62nd minute. In the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time, Kwizera received a second yellow and subsequent red card ejection. The Rwandan international will be unavailable for selection during RIFC's next game vs. North Carolina FC.

Rhode Island FC will return to Centreville Bank Stadium for four-straight games, and will spend six of its next seven games in front of its home fans.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Grant Stoneman

