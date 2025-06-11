Atlético Dallas to Call Historic Cotton Bowl Stadium Home Starting with Inaugural 2027 Season

June 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

DALLAS, Texas -- Atlético Dallas is proud to announce that the iconic Cotton Bowl Stadium at Fair Park will serve as the club's home venue starting with its inaugural 2027 season. The Dallas Parks and Recreation Board and Dallas City Council have approved through a unanimous vote a three-year license agreement for Atlético Dallas to play home matches at the Cotton Bowl.

"Bringing professional men's soccer to the heart of Dallas means making the game more accessible to everyone" says Chief Strategy Officer for Atlético Dallas, Luther Ott. "The Cotton Bowl represents a powerful opportunity to connect with fans, inspire young players, and grow the sport across our city. We're grateful to the Dallas Parks and Recreation Board and City leaders for their partnership and belief in what we're building together." Additionally, Dallas has approved a three-year lease agreement for the team to operate the MoneyGram Soccer Complex. Pioneer Sports & Entertainment will oversee the day-to-day operations, programming, and scheduling at MoneyGram in partnership with Atlético Dallas.

Each of the two agreements includes two optional one-year renewals. Activation will begin immediately, making this a seven-year option in total.

This milestone complements our ongoing investments across Dallas County. On June 17, the City of Garland is expected to officially vote on the $70 million proposal to to include Atlético's training center and a new public soccer complex. Together with our partners in both Dallas and Garland, Atlético Dallas is building something bigger than soccer. We are creating opportunity, pride, and community throughout North Texas.

To find more details and to stay up-to-date with the latest news visit the Atlético Dallas site at https://www.atleticodallas.com/.







