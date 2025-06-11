Atlético Dallas to Call Historic Cotton Bowl Stadium Home Starting with Inaugural 2027 Season
June 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
AtlÃ©tico Dallas News Release
DALLAS, Texas -- Atlético Dallas is proud to announce that the iconic Cotton Bowl Stadium at Fair Park will serve as the club's home venue starting with its inaugural 2027 season. The Dallas Parks and Recreation Board and Dallas City Council have approved through a unanimous vote a three-year license agreement for Atlético Dallas to play home matches at the Cotton Bowl.
"Bringing professional men's soccer to the heart of Dallas means making the game more accessible to everyone" says Chief Strategy Officer for Atlético Dallas, Luther Ott. "The Cotton Bowl represents a powerful opportunity to connect with fans, inspire young players, and grow the sport across our city. We're grateful to the Dallas Parks and Recreation Board and City leaders for their partnership and belief in what we're building together." Additionally, Dallas has approved a three-year lease agreement for the team to operate the MoneyGram Soccer Complex. Pioneer Sports & Entertainment will oversee the day-to-day operations, programming, and scheduling at MoneyGram in partnership with Atlético Dallas.
Each of the two agreements includes two optional one-year renewals. Activation will begin immediately, making this a seven-year option in total.
This milestone complements our ongoing investments across Dallas County. On June 17, the City of Garland is expected to officially vote on the $70 million proposal to to include Atlético's training center and a new public soccer complex. Together with our partners in both Dallas and Garland, Atlético Dallas is building something bigger than soccer. We are creating opportunity, pride, and community throughout North Texas.
To find more details and to stay up-to-date with the latest news visit the Atlético Dallas site at https://www.atleticodallas.com/.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 11, 2025
- Atlético Dallas to Call Historic Cotton Bowl Stadium Home Starting with Inaugural 2027 Season - AtlÃ©tico Dallas
- Rhode Island FC Falls 2-1 in Hard-Fought Battle at Louisville City FC - Rhode Island FC
- Military Appreciation Night Set for June 14 at ONEOK Field - FC Tulsa
- Republic FC's Railyards Stadium Set for Construction After Unanimous City Council Approval of Term Sheet - Sacramento Republic FC
- Turner Construction Company Tapped to Lead Republic FC's New Downtown Sacramento Stadium Project - Sacramento Republic FC
- NCFC Head Coach John Bradford Named USL Championship Coach of the Month for May - North Carolina FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Acquires Forward Stefan Stojanovic from FC Tulsa - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Rhode Island FC Travels to Louisville City FC Tonight - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent AtlÃ©tico Dallas Stories
- Atlético Dallas to Call Historic Cotton Bowl Stadium Home Starting with Inaugural 2027 Season
- USL Dallas Officially Launches Atlético Dallas, the Newest Men's Professional Soccer Team in North Texas
- USL Dallas Club Brand Reveal in Garland Today
- USL Dallas to Reveal Official Club Brand in Downtown Garland