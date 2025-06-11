Rhode Island FC Travels to Louisville City FC Tonight

June 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Rhode Island FC travels to Lynn Family Stadium to face Louisville City FC in Week 15 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season.

WHO

Louisville City FC

Rhode Island FC

WHEN

Wednesday, June 11

8:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Lynn Family Stadium

350 Adams St.

Louisville, KY 40206

BROADCAST

ESPN2

RADIO

790 The Score (790 AM)

SiriusXM FC Channel 157

GAME PREVIEW

Despite having one of the best regular seasons in USL Championship history in 2024, Louisville City FC has somehow found a way to be that much more impressive in 2025. The Kentucky club has made its own history to start 2025, getting off to a 7W-0L-4T record - the longest unbeaten start to a season in club history. LouCity is the only remaining unbeaten club in the USL Championship, and has lost just six times since the start of the 2024 campaign. Averaging 1.5 goals per game this season, The Boys in Purple have outscored opponents 8-1 at Lynn Family Stadium in regular-season competition. In the back, Louisville's defensive line has been near-impenetrable. Through 11 games, LouCity has conceded a league-low six goals, and has not conceded more than one goal in a game this year in all competitions. Through five games at Lynn Family Stadium, the club is 4W-0L-1T, and went 391 minutes without conceding at home to start the season before giving up its first and only goal in front of its home fans last time out against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Goalkeeper Damian Las leads the defensive effort between the sticks with a league-high five clean sheets, four of which have come at Lynn Family Stadium. In net, Las has Louisville sitting atop the USL Championship with an 80.65 save percentage.

A frustrating, but positive trend continued in Rhode Island FC's 1-0 loss vs. Miami FC last time out. Despite falling victim to its second-straight clean sheet at home, Rhode Island FC continued to show promise in the attack, surpassing 55 percent possession and taking at least 13 shots for the sixth-straight regular-season game, sending in a season-high 32 crosses in the process. Despite the onslaught of attacking chances, RIFC has struggled to convert recently, scoring more than one goal in just one of those six games and suffering three shutouts. If Khano Smith's squad can manage to put away chances at a higher clip and be more clinical in the attacking third, an attack showing great potential could become extremely dangerous in the coming weeks. The Ocean State club is unbeaten (2W-0L-1T) in three all-time meetings against LouCity, including a pair of wins in Louisville, and enters Wednesday's matchup as the only club in 606 days to beat LouCity at Lynn Family Stadium dating back to the end of the 2023 season. The five goals Rhode Island FC scored in its 5-2 win in the 2024 regular season were the most ever scored by a visiting team in Lynn Family Stadium's five-year history, and marked just the second time in Louisville City FC history that the club had given up five goals in a single game. RIFC's 3-0 win in the Eastern Conference Semifinals at the end of last season made even more history, cementing RIFC as the only team to ever win in Louisville twice in a single season, ending a 10-year streak of Louisville advancing the the Eastern Conference Final in every season of its existence.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 11, 2025

Rhode Island FC Travels to Louisville City FC Tonight - Rhode Island FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.