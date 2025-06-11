NCFC Head Coach John Bradford Named USL Championship Coach of the Month for May

June 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC Head Coach John Bradford has been voted USL Championship Coach of the Month for May, the league announced today. This is the first time Bradford has won the award at the USL Championship level, with the coach taking home the award three times in USL League One.

"It's a recognition that I share with our entire technical staff and support staff who all put so much into our team and our club," Bradford said.

Bradford and NCFC racked up five wins in regular season and USL Jägermeister Cup play, taking down Pittsburgh, Orange County, Oakland, Richmond, and Hartford in May. Across the undefeated month, NCFC scored nine goals, while conceding just twice, keeping four clean sheets.

"I believe our players and team took positive steps forward in May and we were able to collect some quality results. We'll continue to work hard and keep hoping to improve in a challenging month of June," Bradford said.

NCFC is back in action this weekend, wrapping up a three-match road trip at Rhode Island FC on Saturday, June 14.

The team then returns home for a match up with top-ranked Louisville City FC on Friday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. This is the first match up between the two clubs since the 2024 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, where Louisville City advanced with a 3-2 win. Tickets for the match are available.







