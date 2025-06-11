Las Vegas Lights FC Acquires Forward Stefan Stojanovic from FC Tulsa

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced the club has acquired forward Stefan Stojanovic from FC Tulsa for an undisclosed fee.

A former Georgetown standout and U.S. youth international, Stojanovic has scored 16 goals with seven assists across three professional seasons.

"We are excited to welcome Stefan to the team," said Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "He is a versatile attacker who can play across multiple positions, a trait we value highly as we continue to improve our roster. Stefan has shown his ability as a goal scorer in this league, and we believe he will be a great fit to help elevate our attack."

Stojanovic made 34 appearances in the USL Championship with FC Tulsa in 2024, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

The Chicago-born forward split his three years in the NCAA ranks between St. Louis University and Georgetown.

After completing his freshman and sophomore years with St. Louis, Stojanovic transferred into Georgetown for his junior season. There, he scored nine goals while starting all 22 games for the Hoyas and led the team to the College Cup semifinals.

Stojanovic turned professional the following year with Philadelphia Union II of MLS NEXT Pro, scoring one goal with two assists across his first 15 professional appearances in 2022.

In 2023, the forward had a breakout campaign with Philadelphia, leading the team with 10 goals and two assists in 28 appearances before joining Tulsa ahead of the 2024 season.

Internationally, Stojanovic has 11 appearances with four goals across the U16, U18, and U20 U.S. Youth National Teams.

Stojanovic's first chance to debut for the Lights will come at home against Monterey Bay this Saturday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now at lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.







