Las Vegas Lights FC Acquires Forward McKinze Gaines and Defender Anthony Herbert from New Mexico United

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced that the club has acquired forward McKinze Gaines and defender Anthony Herbert from New Mexico United.

In separate transactions, the Lights received an undisclosed fee for midfielder Valentin Noël, Gaines in exchange for a 2025 international spot, and Herbert in exchange for an undisclosed fee.

"I want to thank Val for everything he's contributed to this club over the past year and a half," said Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "From playing a key part in our 2024 Western Conference Final season to captaining the team in 2025, Val has always been a true professional both on and off the field. We wish him nothing but the best in his next opportunity with New Mexico."

Noël made 60 appearances for Las Vegas, scoring 13 goals and contributing nine assists. Most notably, the midfielder scored the match-winning penalty against Sacramento Republic FC in the club's first-ever playoff victory in 2024.

"We're very excited to bring both McKinze and Anthony into the group," said Neglia. "McKinze is an incredibly dynamic player who has consistently scored goals and provided assists across multiple leagues. In a season where our attacking output is not where we want it to be, we're thrilled to add a player like McKinze to set us up for success both this year and into 2026."

"Anthony brings experience and proven success in the USL Championship to our back line, especially with our young center back group. With his athletic profile, he brings grit and tenacity to the field, and his personality will also be a welcome addition to the locker room."

McKinze Gaines has accumulated 145 professional appearances, including 67 appearances in Major League Soccer with Austin FC, Charlotte FC, Nashville SC, and Houston Dynamo FC.

The 27-year-old originally developed through the U-19s at Vfl Wolfsburg in Germany while making 13 appearances for the U.S. U-17 and U-19 U.S. National Teams.

He joined the professional ranks with SV Darmstadt 98 in 2017, going on to make 50 appearances across the second and third divisions of Germany with Darmstadt, Swickau, Sonnenhof-Grobaspach, and Hannover 96.

The American winger then returned home to his native Austin, Texas to join Austin FC ahead of their expansion season in MLS. During the 2021 season, he became the first Austinite to score for the club in a 2-0 win over the LA Galaxy.

Charlotte FC selected Gaines first overall in the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft. In Charlotte, Gaines had a breakout year in 2022 with three goals and five assists across 27 appearances. He then had one goal and one assist in 18 appearances in 2023.

Gaines split time between Nashville SC (seven appearances, one goal, one assist) and Houston Dynamo FC (11 appearances) in 2024 before joining New Mexico United ahead of the 2025 season.

So far this season in the USL Championship, he has three goals and four assists in 18 matches.

Anthony Herbert is a product of the New York Red Bulls academy before embarking on a successful college career. During his freshman and sophomore seasons, the center back made 38 appearances for Fairleigh Dickinson and helped the program reach the NCAA tournament in 2019.

He then finished his college career with St. John's and subsequently signed his first professional deal with FC Haka in the Finnish first division.

With Haka, Herbert made 32 appearances across all competitions during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The Trinidadian then moved to the USL Championship ahead of the 2024 season with New Mexico United. He made 23 appearances across league play and playoffs for the Western Conference's first-placed team, and he scored his first career goal in a 3-0 victory in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 against NYCFC II.

Born in New York City, Herbert has one cap for the Trinidad & Tobago National Team in a 2022 friendly against Thailand. He represented his nation across the U-15, U-17, and U-20 levels, winning the 2013 Concacaf Championship with the U-15s.







