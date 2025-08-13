Las Vegas Lights FC Signs Midfielder Tommy McNamara

August 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced the club has signed midfielder Tommy McNamara to a contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.

McNamara made over 200 appearances in Major League Soccer following stops at Chivas USA, New York City FC, Houston Dynamo FC, and the New England Revolution. During his MLS career, he scored 22 goals and provided 25 assists.

"We are very excited to welcome Tommy to Las Vegas. He brings a wealth of high-level, veteran experience to our young squad," said Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "As we enter a critical stage of the regular season, Tommy's versatility will be a welcome addition to our midfield, and his experience will be invaluable for the locker room. We're looking forward to quickly integrating him with the squad ahead of this weekend's match at New Mexico United."

McNamara began his professional career after being selected in the second round of the 2014 MLS SuperDraft by Chivas USA. There, he would play in six matches with one goal before his debut season was cut short by injury.

Following Chivas USA's folding at the end of the season, McNamara was ultimately selected by New York City FC in the 2014 MLS Expansion Draft. He made 89 appearances across all competitions in his four years playing for The Pigeons, scoring 13 goals and giving out 15 assists.

After leaving NYCFC, McNamara was selected by Houston Dynamo in the second round of the 2018 MLS Re-Entry Draft. He 43 appearances for the Dynamo, scoring twice and assisting three times.

In 2020, Tommy McNamara was traded to the New England Revolution. He made 104 appearances for the Revs from 2020 to 2024, scoring six goals and giving out seven assists and winning the Supporters' Shield in 2021.

Prior to his professional career, McNamara played for the Brown University Bears for three seasons, participating in 42 matches and contributing with nine goals and six assists. He then transferred to Clemson University, contributing with seven goals and eight assists while earning second team All-American honors and a master's degree in applied economics.

Next up, the Lights take on New Mexico United away on Saturday, August 16 before returning home to Cashman Field on August 23 at 7:30 p.m. against North Carolina FC.







