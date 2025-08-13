Soccer Meets Sorcery: Witches and Wizards Night Awaits
August 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
The Switchbacks battled their way last Saturday night to a thrilling 2-1 road win over the Oakland Roots, snatching three huge points in enemy territory. Jonas Fjeldberg lit the scoreboard just before halftime, and Quenzi Huerman sent a stunning top-corner strike minutes into the second half.
Following this strong performance, the Switchbacks now set their sights on returning home. They will face Orange County SC at Weidner Field on August 16th, for Witches and Wizards Night.
Come dressed in your finest wizarding robes, pointed hats, flowing cloaks, and waving wands because Weidner Field is transforming into a realm of wonder, where soccer meets sorcery.
Don't miss out and grab your tickets now to become a part of the action as we cheer on the Black and Blue!
