Points Split at Home as Miami FC Draw 0-0 against El Paso Locomotive FC

August 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MIAMI - A heroic performance from goalkeeper Bill Hamid and his backline earned Miami FC a hard-fought 0-0 draw against El Paso Locomotive, keeping their playoff hopes alive despite finishing the match with ten men. Miami now sits 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 5-5-9 record, just one point shy of the final postseason spot.

Miami entered the match looking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Hartford Athletic and improve on a run of inconsistent results. El Paso, on the other hand, arrived in South Florida off back-to-back wins after a rough streak and aiming to build on their recent momentum. This was the third all-time meeting between the sides, with Miami holding a 4-0 victory in 2023 and El Paso edging a 2-1 win last year. The Miami side were forced into one major change before kickoff, Felipe Rodriguez stepped into defense for the suspended Akinyode after last week's red card. Additionally, Gavilanes earned a spot in the starting eleven. All eyes were also on Wilmer Cabrera and Francisco Bonfiglio, who are both in the race to be the championship's top scorer.

As they kicked off, Miami looked determined to show they could compete with the league's best, moving the ball sharply in the final third and defending intelligently through their fullbacks. Ricketts impressed with both his defensive feats and overlapping runs, while Cardona began settling into the team's style on the opposite flank. In the 10th minute, Hamid produced his first big moment of the night, diving to deny a point-blank effort from Cabrera. Following the chance, Cabrera went down injured and was forced off, replaced by Christian Sorto. The Miami FC keeper was called into action again in the 26th minute, pushing away a dangerous shot, and again, delivering his best save in the 33rd minute. Moreno sliced through the defense, leaving Bill Hamid as the last man. He jumped off his line and closed down all the space the forward had, forcing a save. Miami found their most promising chance in the 39th minute, but Vazquez's close-range effort was somehow kept out by El Paso goalkeeper, Jahmali Waite.

The second half saw much of the same, organized defending, quick transitions, but a lack of finishing touch. Knutson's distribution sparked several forward moves, and Celeste's crossing consistently asked questions of the El Paso back line. Rodriguez, filling in for Akinyode, impressed with timely interventions in defense. Hamid continued to shine, producing another huge stop in the 54th minute to keep the scores level. Romero nearly sent Bonfiglio through on goal with a clever pass behind the defense, but the visiting keeper was quick off his line to collect.

In stoppage time, Miami's night took a turn. Deian Veron, already on a yellow card, caught an opponent with his elbow while contesting a header. He was shown a second yellow and a red card, leaving the hosts to see out the final seconds with ten men. The match ended scoreless, securing Miami's third league clean sheet of the season thanks to Hamid's brilliance and the back line's discipline. The veteran goalkeeper now ranks among the top four in saves per game league-wide, leaving this match with 4. Miami now tops the disciplinary charts with 59 yellow cards and 7 reds, earning consecutive red cards in these last two matches.

Following a promising tactical performance and a refocus on discipline, Miami FC now look ahead to their matchup against the league leaders, Louisville City FC. Kickoff will commence on Saturday, August 16th at 7:30 PM at Pitbull Stadium. For tickets and general information, please visit miamifc.com/tickets

Article written by Luis Reyes







