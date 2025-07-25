Hartford Heads Back to Rhode Island for Key Jägermeister Cup Contest

With a hard-fought and closely-contested first leg of El Clamico last weekend, the regional rivalry continues to heat up. The two teams face off again this Saturday with one crucial difference. Hartford and Rhode Island will fight for the top spot in their USL Jägermeister Cup group. On the road again, the Boys in Green will be fighting hard to bring home three crucial points.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC vs. RHODE ISLAND FC

WHEN: Saturday, July 26th, 7:00 PM

WHERE: Tidewater Landing Stadium, Pawtucket, RI

HOW TO WATCH: WCTX MyTV9, wtnh.com or ESPN+

Close But No Cigar

The Green & Blue have had no problem getting in front of goal this year but are often thwarted when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net. With a 21.45 expected goal mark on the season, Hartford ranks fourth in the league. However, Athletic's 15 goals scored puts the side in 21st place overall. This shows that the Boys in Green can create dangerous goal-scoring opportunities, they just need to capitalize on these chances more often.

The Wall

GK Antony Siaha has been coming up big recently, earning himself league recognition two weeks in a row. After a three-save match against Rhode Island FC, the Tucson, Arizona native was nominated for Save of the Week. The stop that earned him a spot in the poll came in the 69th minute. After coming off the bench just 10 minutes earlier, RIFC's JJ Williams found a wide open Albert Dikwa at the back post. The 6'1" forward fired off a one-touch shot but Siaha came out strong and made a diving kick-save to keep the ball out of the goal. The Hartford goalkeeper is just six stopped shots away from reaching 250 regular season saves.

As It Stands

Going into the final group stage match of the Jägermeister Cup, Rhode Island FC leads the group with nine points after three wins. Hartford Athletic sits close behind them with seven points, from two wins and a draw. The winner of this weekend's matchup will earn an automatic spot in the knockout round of the tournament. The loser would still have a chance at advancing via a wild card draw, but that would depend on the results of other Cup games.

About the Opponent

As Rhode Island FC was new to the USL Championship last year, this is only their second season in the league. Surprisingly for a new club, RIFC finished in fifth place in the Eastern Conference Standings in 2024, clinching a spot in the playoffs and making a shocking run to the USL Final. In that game, the expansion team fell to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks 3-0. After last week's 0-0 draw, RIFC still sits in 10th place but with a slightly-improved record of 4-8-5.

Players to Watch

Hartford - Emmanuel Samadia, MF, #19

We called Emmanual Samadia the "Cross Boss" last week and during the game against Rhode Island FC, he delivered. With nine crosses in the match, the Sierra Leone native lived up to his nickname and was responsible for almost a third of Hartford's penalty area entries (30). As the Boys in Green face off against Rhode Island FC again this weekend, Samadia will be a key player to watch. Against RIFC, the 5'6" midfielder attempted four dribbles, three of which were successful. In one instance, Samadia demonstrated complete control of the ball, getting past two defenders with some fancy footwork and then playing the ball forward to start Hartford's attack. His speed on the flanks mean he is a pivotal part of both Hartford's offense and defense. Athletic's #19 also contributed 13 duels and won possession from Rhode Island seven times in last week's match. In this weekend's match, Samadia can be counted on to get the ball across the goal for his teammates to score, while also hustling back to help on defense.

Rhode Island - JJ Williams, FW, #9

Despite earning limited minutes as he returns from an injury, JJ Williams has had an immediate impact every time he steps on the field for Rhode Island FC and will be a player to watch in Saturday's matchup. With the Montgomery, Alabama native on the pitch, RIFC has won 12 of 31 games (about 39%). However, without Williams on the field, Rhode Island has only won 4 of 19 games, or about 21%. The side's goals per game ratio is also much higher with the 6'4" forward in the lineup, scoring 1.7 goals/game with him and 0.8 goals/game without him. After entering the match in the 59th minute last Saturday, he created three big chances for the home team. He also fired off two shots, both of which were on target. One of these came in the 90+6 minute, on a cross from Noah Fuson. Williams clambered over two Hartford defenders to get his head on the end of it. His attempt was headed towards goal but Siaha made a clutch save. Williams will be a dangerous presence on the pitch this Saturday, and the Boys in Green will need to work hard to shut him down.







