New Mexico United Acquires Midfielder Valentin Noël from Las Vegas Lights FC

July 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United today announced that the club has acquired midfielder Valentin Noël from Las Vegas Lights FC. In separate transactions, New Mexico United acquired Valentin Noël for an undisclosed fee, a 2025 international spot for Gaines and an undisclosed fee for Herbert.

"I want to thank both Anthony Herbert and Mckinze Gaines for their time with the club," said United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "Anthony was instrumental to the club's success in league play and open cup run in 2024. While Mckinze was with the club for a short time, he created some memorable moments and made a big impact. We wish them both the best of luck with their new club."

Keinan continued, "I am super excited to welcome Valentin Noël to our club. He's a creative midfielder that has proven he is one of the best midfielders in the league. Valentin is an excellent addition and I look forward to the impact he will have both on and off the field."

Noël was born in Niort, France and played as a youth player for his hometown club, Chamois Nortais FC. In 2019, he moved to the United States to play collegiate soccer at the University of Pittsburgh. The Frenchman was drafted as the 20th selection in the 2023 MLS Draft by Austin FC. Noël played for Austin FC and their MLS Next Pro side Austin FC II before transferring to Las Vegas Lights FC in March 2024. He appeared in 37 matches in all competitions in 2024, scoring 11 goals.

Gaines played in 18 matches for the Black & Yellow in 2025, starting 8 times, scoring 3 goals and earning 4 assists. Herbert played in 35 matches over a year and half for United, starting 26 times. Herbert logged 95 clearances as a central defender, logged 1,321 passes and scored 1 goal.

The Black and Yellow return to action on the road this Saturday in the Jägermeister Cup, as they take on San Antonio FC at Toyota Field with kickoff scheduled for 7pm MT. United's next home match is Saturday August 16th against Las Vegas Lights FC on "Zozobra Night". Fans can purchase tickets to see the Black & Yellow battle Las Vegas. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM MT and the match can be watched in English on New Mexico 50, online at ESPN+ and in Spanish on Estrella TV in New Mexico on channel 7.2.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.