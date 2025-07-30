New Mexico United Falls to Hartford Athletic

July 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United fell to Hartford Athletic 4-0 on the road Wednesday night. Things unraveled quickly, as Hartford's Mamadou Dieng scored twice inside the opening 25 minutes. Hartford's Michee Ngalina added a third goal just two minutes later, putting United in a deep hole before halftime.

In the second half, United tried to build momentum but struggled to break down Hartford's backline. Substitute forward Kyle Edwards capped off the night with a fourth goal in the 82nd minute.

Notably, Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis became the first keeper to record 650 saves in USL Championship history.

Up next, the Black & Yellow travel to Oklahoma to take on FC Tulsa on Saturday, Aug. 9, at 6:30pm MT. United returns home on Saturday, Aug. 16, for Zozobra Night against Las Vegas Lights.







