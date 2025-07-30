New Mexico United Falls to Hartford Athletic
July 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
New Mexico United fell to Hartford Athletic 4-0 on the road Wednesday night. Things unraveled quickly, as Hartford's Mamadou Dieng scored twice inside the opening 25 minutes. Hartford's Michee Ngalina added a third goal just two minutes later, putting United in a deep hole before halftime.
In the second half, United tried to build momentum but struggled to break down Hartford's backline. Substitute forward Kyle Edwards capped off the night with a fourth goal in the 82nd minute.
Notably, Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis became the first keeper to record 650 saves in USL Championship history.
Up next, the Black & Yellow travel to Oklahoma to take on FC Tulsa on Saturday, Aug. 9, at 6:30pm MT. United returns home on Saturday, Aug. 16, for Zozobra Night against Las Vegas Lights.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 30, 2025
- Dieng Becomes Club's All-Time Leading Scorer in 4-0 Drubbing of New Mexico - Hartford Athletic
- New Mexico United Falls to Hartford Athletic - New Mexico United
- FC Tulsa Teams up with Tulsa Police Department for Project ENGAGE - FC Tulsa
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: August 2, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Acquires Kimani Stewart-Baynes on Loan from Colorado Rapids - Lexington Sporting Club
- Detroit City FC Acquires Midfielder Kobe Hernandez-Foster from Las Vegas Lights FC - Detroit City FC
- Lexington SC to Host Open Training Session on Monday, August 11 at Lexington SC Stadium - Lexington Sporting Club
- Lexington Sporting Club Welcomes Lil' Kickers Youth Soccer Classes to Lexington - Lexington Sporting Club
- First-Ever Public Festival at Centreville Bank Stadium - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- New Mexico United Falls to Hartford Athletic
- Match Preview: New Mexico United vs. Hartford Athletic
- New Mexico United Comes Back from Behind to Defeat San Antonio FC in Penalty Shootout
- Jägermeister Cup: New Mexico United vs. San Antonio FC Match Preview
- New Mexico United Acquires Midfielder Valentin Noël from Las Vegas Lights FC