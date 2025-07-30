Lexington Sporting Club Welcomes Lil' Kickers Youth Soccer Classes to Lexington

July 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is excited to announce that Lil' Kickers, a nationally recognized youth soccer organization, is bringing its popular soccer classes to Lexington.

Lil' Kickers offers fun, age-appropriate soccer programs designed for children ages 18 months through 9 years, focused on developing fundamental soccer skills, teamwork and confidence through play-based learning. This expansion of Lil' Kickers classes into Lexington provides local families with a new opportunity to introduce their youngest athletes to the sport.

"Lil' Kickers was built on the belief that soccer can be a powerful tool for helping kids thrive - on and off the field," said Don Crowe, CEO of Arena Sports and founder of the nationally recognized Lil' Kickers program. "That's why this partnership with Lexington Sporting Club is so exciting. Their investment in kids and families sets a strong example of how professional clubs can deepen their community roots, grow the game at every level, and build lasting fan connections that begin in childhood."

The launch of Lil' Kickers Lexington comes as both organizations look to expand access to youth programming and inspire more families to get involved in the sport from an early age.

"We are impressed with what Lexington SC has done in their market in such a short period of time, and see them as the ideal partner to bring Lil' Kickers to Lexington, Ky.," said Ty Redinger, president of Lil' Kickers Inc. "Their top-rated facilities, brand and a leadership team that shares our vision of growth excites us to begin this partnership."

Lexington Sporting Club supports efforts to grow soccer across all ages in the community and encourages families to explore the Lil' Kickers programs as a great way to build a love for the game early.

"We are excited to partner with Lil' Kickers here in Lexington to introduce soccer to the youngest members of our community," said Jim Tindell, Director of Facilities and Operations. "Their dedication to youth development aligns perfectly with our vision to cultivate a strong soccer culture here in Lexington."

Lil' Kickers has built a reputation for fostering a positive, supportive environment where children learn through play, helping them grow on and off the field. This partnership will amplify both organizations' ability to serve local families and provide memorable soccer experiences.

Together, Lexington Sporting Club and Lil' Kickers share a vision of growing soccer's reach and impact in Lexington-fostering healthy habits, lifelong friendships and a vibrant community that celebrates the beautiful game at every age.

To learn more about Lil' Kickers Lexington or to enroll in their programs, visit  https://www.lilkickers.com/location/kentucky/lil-kickers-lexington/.







