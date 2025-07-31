Lexington Sporting Club Signs Blaine Ferri to 25-Day Contract

July 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky.- Lexington Sporting Club has signed midfielder Blaine Ferri to a 25-day contract with its USL Championship team, the club announced Thursday.

Ferri, 24, most recently played for FC Tulsa, where he made 54 appearances over two seasons in the USL Championship. A native of Southlake, Texas, Ferri brings international and domestic experience to Lexington's midfield, having represented the United States at multiple youth national team levels, including the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Before joining Tulsa, Ferri spent time with North Texas SC and Fort Lauderdale CF in USL League One, and with Greuther Fürth II in Germany. He developed through the Solar SC academy system and the U-19 squad at Greuther Fürth.

Ferri's addition provides Lexington SC with valuable midfield depth and experience during a critical stretch of the season. His versatility, work rate, and professional background position him to make an immediate impact as the club continues its push in USL Championship play.







