Postmatch Reaction: Orange County SC 4 - Phoenix Rising 1

July 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising returned to USL Championship action midweek in Southern California, but couldn't find its footing as it fell 4-1 to Orange County SC on July 30 at Championship Soccer Stadium. Following the match, Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah discussed the match, tactical decisions and more.

HEAD COACH PA-MODOU KAH

On his thoughts on the match...

"I think we created enough opportunities in the first half. I think we played well. But the giveaways... we let ourselves down. We did great to come back and make it 2-1, but then we make a mistake not tracking players back, (Orange County) makes it 3-1 and then from there it's an uphill battle. We were in the game, but little mistakes cost us."

On how he set up the midfielders for the match...

"I thought we controlled the midfield. We played well. We had opportunities to score, but we didn't, and that's football. You have to score."

On the tactical adjustments made in the second half...

"We know Dariusz (Formella) is very good playing in the space. We needed a number nine who could tuck-in behind and I think it happened. We got players in and around with Darius (Johnson) and Hope (Avayevu). We just didn't take care of our chances."

On Ihsan Sacko's performance off the bench...

"I thought he was brilliant. He could have had a hat-trick. He scored, but he had two other opportunities. It didn't work, but I know he's going to respond in the next game."







