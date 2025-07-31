Preview: Hounds vs. Rhode Island FC

July 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Though the team's unbeaten run was extended to seven matches, the Hounds will be looking for much more out of their performance this Saturday night when they face Rhode Island FC for the third time this year at Highmark Stadium.

Fans left on a high note Tuesday when Charles Ahl bagged a last-gasp, game-tying goal to salvage a 1-1 draw with Miami. But players and coaches alike were not pleased with the overall performance, which saw the Hounds be outshot in a match for the first time since the team's last loss on June 14 at Indy Eleven.

That sets the stage for the second match in a four-game homestand, one against a very familiar opponent in Rhode Island. The Hounds won the first league meeting 1-0 back on May 24 with Danny Griffin scoring the only goal in the Ocean State, but Rhode Island came to Highmark the next week to take a 1-0 Jägermeister Cup win with Jojea Kwizera scoring the only goal of the match.

Though the Hounds are unbeaten in seven matches, that streak comes with a 3-0-4 record that began with three wins and now has four straight draws, including last Friday in the Jägermeister Cup at Portland. That ramps up the urgency to get back in the win column in a jam-packed Eastern Conference where the Hounds are only four points out of third place but also only five points above the current playoff line.

Rhode Island is also in the hunt for league wins. Despite the team's progression as the Group 4 winner in the Jägermeister Cup, the regular season has not been nearly as kind with one win in its past eight USL Championship matches.

And while the Hounds' struggles to score goals have been documented, Rhode Island clocks in even further back with only 14 goals in 17 matches - second-lowest in the league behind only Las Vegas. That said, Rhode Island still comes with a lineup chock full of proven scorers with the likes of J.J. Williams, Noah Fuson and former Hound Albert Dikwa, all of whom sit with two goals in Championship play in 2025.

Off the field, fans will be treated to a special guest appearance by Efren Ramirez, famous for his role as Pedro in the film Napoleon Dynamite, as the club gets a little silly with its Napoleon Dyna-Night theme. Ramirez, who also had recurring roles in HBO's "Eastbound & Down" and in the "Crank" series of movies, will have a pre-match meet & greet in the club level before the match and will take part in on-field entertainment before play and during halftime.

With the start of a new month also comes new food specials at Highmark Stadium, and all month fans will be able to enjoy the special Cowboy Burger, topped with BBQ sauce, bacon and an onion ring, from the train grill on the East End. The special this month at Nacho Junction will be Buffalo Chicken Nachos - no, the chickens do not have large talons - and Tater Tots will be available as part of Napoleon Dyna-Night.

Tickets for the match are available now through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office. The Tailgate Zone will open at 5 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m.

Those who can't make it to the match will be able to watch live on SportsNet Pittsburgh, and a live stream will be available for ESPN+ subscribers. The Spanish-language radio broadcast will also be live, courtesy of our partners at Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2.

Match info

Riverhounds (6-6-5) vs. Rhode Island FC (4-8-5)

Date: Saturday, Aug. 2

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Hounds +110 / Draw +210 / Rhode Island +240 at Fan Duel

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #PITvRI and #Grittsburgh







