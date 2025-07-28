Preview: Hounds vs. Miami FC

July 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - Back at home and back in front of a national TV audience on ESPN2, the Hounds are aiming to make a push toward the top four in the Eastern Conference, and the first step toward that is the first meeting of the year with Miami FC on Tuesday night.

The Hounds enter the match carrying a six-match unbeaten streak in all competitions, which includes a 3-0-1 mark at Highmark Stadium since June 21. Their most recent contest - a 2-2 draw with Portland Hearts of Pine in the USL Jägermeister Cup - was the team's final match outside of USL Championship play this season, meaning all focus now is on the league.

A number of players who did not play in the match at Portland are expected to move back into the lineup, with top scorer Robbie Mertz, striker Augi Williams and goalkeeper Eric Dick all fresh after not appearing in the cup match. Bertin Jacquesson, who scored both Hounds goals Friday and had a hat trick last time out against Miami on Oct. 5, 2024, will also be available.

Miami, the worst team in the Championship a year ago, has shown marked improvement in 2025 under new Argentine head coach Gastón Maddoni. Their five wins is already two more than the team had the entirety of last season, and they enter the match level on points with Birmingham for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Francisco Bonfiglio, another Argentine who came from the youth system of Spanish club Villareal, has been a goal scoring revelation for Miami. The 23-year-old has 10 goals already this year, more than half of Miami's scoring output. More importantly, the team has been far less pourous at the back this year in front of MLS veteran Bill Hamid, dropping their goals allowed per game to 1.5 after shipping more than 2.6 per match a season ago.

Fans at the stadium will be treated to another post-match fireworks show, themed off the hit musical and film "Wicked," and the stadium pub will feature Wicked-themed drinks - an Elphaba vodka & green lemonade and a Glinda dirty Shirley - both made with Stateside Vodka and also available in non-alcoholic varieties.

Tickets for Tuesday night's match - the final midweek game on the Hounds' schedule - are available through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office. In addition to the ESPN2 national television broadcast, our partners at Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 will have the Spanish-language radio call live.

Match info

Riverhounds (6-6-4) vs. Miami FC (5-8-3)

Date: Tuesday, July 29

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Hounds -165 / Draw +260 / Miami +430 at Fan Duel

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #PITvMIA and #Grittsburgh







