Nino's Rise: Sacko in the Spotlight

Phoenix Rising forward Ihsan Sacko has made an instant impact since arriving in Phoenix ahead of the 2025 season. With four goals and five assists across all competitions in his first 22 matches with the club, the forward - better known to teammates and fans as "Nino" - has proven to be a key cog in Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah's attack.

"(Sacko) brings the pedigree of a player with European experience, someone who understands the demands of competing in high-level environments," Kah said. "He's a player with grit entering his prime, and is a technically gifted striker who knows how to link up with teammates effectively and can finish his chances."

The French forward first made a name for himself with local side RC Strasbourg Alsace in 2016 where he helped lead the club to promotion from France's Ligue 2 to its top division, Ligue 1. Sacko then transferred to one of France's biggest clubs, OGC Nice, before going on to spend time with Troyes (France), Cosenza (Italy), US Avranches (France) and FC Thun (Switzerland). Then Nino ended up on Kah's radar.

"When Phoenix approached me, I didn't hesitate," Sacko said. "I had opportunities in Europe, but this project felt right-it's where I wanted to be. My conversations with the coach were genuine and seamless, and I immediately knew this was the right challenge for me. My goal this season is clear: to win trophies and make history with this team. I'm here because I love challenges and I'm ready to make an impact."

Sacko has stayed true to his word. The forward has scored from outside the box, with scrappy, close-range efforts and in high-pressure penalty-kick situations. He also knows how to make runs with the ball and then slip teammates in on goal, as evidenced by his five assists in all competitions.

Even amidst his strong USL Championship campaign, Sacko is constantly looking to improve. He talks about how as a pure striker he has even more freedom to work on improving himself all-around.

"My statistics and everything, they're good, but I can do more," Sacko said. "I can score more goals and make more assists for my team. I'm always hard on myself, so this is not enough for me, and I want to improve myself."

Kah brought Sacko in for a reason. He saw the future of the club in a player with the work ethic, experience and talent Sacko brings. So far, the decision has paid off as Sacko has been one of Rising's key players so far in 2025.







