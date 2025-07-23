'First One's on Us'; Newcomers Can Claim a Free LouCity Or Racing Ticket

July 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville's professional soccer clubs are teaming up with Kroger to grow the game through a new "First One's on Us" ticket initiative.

Fans who have never attended a Louisville City FC or Racing Louisville FC game at Lynn Family Stadium are now able to claim one free ticket to their first game courtesy of Kroger.

To redeem, visit LouCity.com/first or RacingLouFC.com/first. A representative will be in contact to confirm eligibility and deliver your ticket.

"We want Lynn Family Stadium to feel like home to everyone in Louisville," said club president James O'Connor. "This initiative breaks down barriers and opens the door to fans who haven't yet experienced a LouCity or Racing game. We hope the city embraces this offer and helps us fill the stands as we come up on a number of important nights for both teams."

Racing Louisville, which competes in the top-tier National Women's Soccer League, returns home on Friday, August 1, for "Down the Stretch Night" at Lynn Family Stadium. The second half of the season opens with Racing pursuing a playoff bid for the first time. Louisville will face first-place Kansas City with kickoff at 8 p.m.

Louisville City, the men's club that has set a standard in the USL Championship, hosts its "Fill the Fam Night" on Saturday, August 9. This can't-miss game draws LouCity's largest crowd and best atmosphere each season as the club hosts a top contender. This time it's the Charleston Battery - which is battling City for first place - in for an 8 p.m. matchup.

Gates to Lynn Family Stadium open an hour and a half before games for a $2 happy hour on beer, Pepsi products and bottled water at bars throughout the concourse.

A 15,304-capacity venue, Lynn Family Stadium debuted in 2020 in the Butchertown neighborhood close to downtown. It has since hosted a number of high-profile games, among them an international friendly this Saturday night between Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt and the English Premier League's Aston Villa. Fans can take advantage of the First One's on Us offer for Frankfurt vs. Villa, too.

