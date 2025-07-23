Stremlaw Repeat Selection to IBJ Media Indiana 250 List of Influential Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS - IBJ Media unveiled its fourth annual Indiana 250, a list of the state's most influential business and community leaders from a wide range of sectors, including both public and private organizations.

For the second straight year, Greg Stremlaw, the President & CEO of Indy Sports & Entertainment and Indy Eleven Professional Soccer joined the esteemed list in the sports and entertainment category.

"I am honored to be selected again to the Indiana 250. It is such a privilege to be represented amongst so many distinguished leaders across the Hoosier State," said Stremlaw. "To represent Indy Eleven and Indy Sports & Entertainment again, and now the Grand Park Sports Campus on this prestigious list, I am genuinely humbled by the recognition."

Some of the reasons for Stemlaw's selection include his leadership of the management and operation of the Grand Park Sports Campus. After helping lead a three-year bid process, he was appointed Co-CEO of the organization running the 400-acre campus, which did 5.5 million visitors this past year. Additionally, his oversight of multiple soccer teams, including the previous national champion W League women's team and the USL Championship men's professional team, which was a 2024 semi-finalist in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, were also instrumental. His continued push for growth in women's sport and youth development of soccer across Indiana and beyond were significant contributors, as was his support towards multiple other major events in the community such as the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.

The list, available at Indiana250.com, features more than 60 new names who represent cities and counties across the state. IBJ Media CEO Nate Feltman said the team that chooses the Indiana 250 is always looking for the leaders who are making an impact today.

"Every year, we see fresh faces stepping up and driving meaningful change across Indiana," Feltman said. "The Indiana 250 is a snapshot of those bold thinkers and doers who are shaping the future of our state - from innovative entrepreneurs to dedicated community advocates. It's truly inspiring to witness the depth of talent and passion making Indiana a great place to live and work."

The Indiana 250 will be celebrated at an exclusive reception this evening at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. The premier sponsor is Lucas Oil, and the host sponsors are the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Penske Entertainment, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

"The people on this list are not just leaders in their fields; they are champions for their communities and catalysts for progress across Indiana," Feltman added. "One of our key goals is to foster connections among them, amplifying their collective impact for all Hoosiers."

Sports played a bigger role in this year's Indiana 250. While a huge honor for Stremlaw to join the multi-year recipient list with the likes of the Fever's Caitlyn Clark and Mark Miles, the CEO of IndyCar - there were multiple first-time recipients including Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman, Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, and Catch the Stars foundation founder Tamika Catchings.

"This has been a huge year in sports-with Notre Dame playing in the college football national championship game, the Pacers in the NBA Finals, Indianapolis hosting the WNBA All-Star Game and the Indiana Sports Corp. securing the Olympic swimming trials for 2028," said Lesley Weidenbener, the editor of IBJ and the Indiana 250. "It's no surprise we ended up with a large number of new people on the list who represent sports."







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.