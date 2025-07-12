Boys in Blue Win Fourth in Their Last Six USLC Games

July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indianapolis - Two of the top scorers in USL Championship history combined for a goal and the Indy Eleven defense recorded its fourth clean sheet in the last six matches as the Boys in Blue defeated Eastern Conference opponent Rhode Island FC, 1-0, at Carroll Stadium.

Indy Eleven moved up to fifth in the USLC Eastern Conference, finishing the first half of the season with four wins in its last six matches.

Cam Lindley started the scoring sequence in the 55th minute with a one-touch pass from midfield to Jack Blake. Blake settled it quickly and delivered a pass wide to captain Aodhan Quinn. From just outside the area on the left side, Quinn centered it to the penalty spot where Romario Williams finished it inside the left post for his fourth goal of the season and the 64th in his USLC career.

Williams is tied for the team lead in goals this season and he moved up into a tie for 13th on the USL All-Time list. Quinn recorded his team-best sixth assist of the campaign and he moved into sole possession of third place all-time in the USLC with 56 career assists.

Goalkeeper Hunter Sulte recorded his second consecutive clean sheet and his fourth this season. It marks the fourth time in his two-year career with the Boys in Blue that he has recorded consecutive shutouts in USLC play. He now has 13 clean sheets in 40 matches for Indy Eleven.

The Boys in Blue travel to Eastern Conference opponent North Carolina FC on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The next home game for Indy Eleven is Christmas in July and the final round of USL Jägermeister Cup group play on Saturday, July 26 vs. FC Tulsa at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium. The Boys in Blue lead Group 3 with a 2-0-1 record and can clinch a berth in the quarterfinals of the 38-team event with a victory.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 1:0 Rhode Island FC

Sat., July 12, 2025 - 7:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Weather: Cloudy, 79 degrees

Attendance: 9,039

2025 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 5-5-5 (0), 20 pts; #5 in Eastern Conference

Rhode Island FC: 4-8-4 (-4), 16 pts; #10 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

IND - Romario Williams (Aodhan Quinn) 55'

Discipline Summary

RI - Amos Shapiro-Thompson (caution) 24'

RI - Karifa Yao (caution) 51'

IND - Hayden White (caution) 75'

IND - Elliot Collier (caution) 88'

RI - JJ Williams (caution) 90'

IND - Hunter Sulte (caution) 90'+5

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, James Musa, Josh O'Brien, Hayden White (Pat Hogan 87'), Aodhan Quinn (captain), James Murphy, Cam Lindley, Bruno Rendón (Logan Neidlinger 64'), Jack Blake (Finn McRobb 87'), Elvis Amoh (Edward Kizza 71'), Romario Williams (Elliot Collier 71').

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Oliver Brynéus, Reice Charles Cook.

Rhode Island FC line-up: Jackson Lee, Aimé Mabika (Aldair Sanchez 71'), Frank Nodarse, Karifa Yao, Rio Hope-Gund (Hugo Bacharach 77'), Maxi Rodriguez, Clay Holstad, Jojea Kwizera (Dani Rovira 71'), Noah Fuson, Marc Ybarra (JJ Williams 71'), Amos Shapiro-Thompson (Albert Dikwa 55').

Rhode Island FC subs not used: Will Meyer, Joe Brito.







