FC Tulsa Stuns Las Vegas with 4-3 Victory in Dramatic Home Thriller
July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, OK - FC Tulsa delivered a breathtaking comeback performance at ONEOK Field Saturday night, defeating Las Vegas Lights FC 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller that kept fans on the edge of their seats.
Early goals from Marcos Serrato and Jamie Webber gave Tulsa a commanding lead, but Las Vegas responded with a goal from Johnny Rodriguez and a brace from Shawn Smart to turn the game around.
In the 76th minute, forward Taylor Calheira leveled the score with a composed finish- his fifth goal of the season. The match-winning moment came in second-half stoppage time when Las Vegas defender Elias Gärtig inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, handing Tulsa a thrilling winner.
"I don't feel like it was our best game," said FC Tulsa Head Coach Luke Spencer. "But I thought we showed some real resilience, some togetherness, and found a way to win. The subs brought energy and personality, and that's contagious. When players come off the bench and bring that communication and encouragement, the rest of the group feels it- and tonight, they responded."
Tulsa outshot Las Vegas 15-8 and held a 7-2 advantage in corner kicks, despite yielding 54% of the possession. The win lifts FC Tulsa to 6-4-3 on the season (22 pts), moving them up the Western Conference table and extending their home unbeaten streak to four matches.
Match Statistics Summary:
Goals: Serrato, Webber, Calheira, Own Goal
Shots: Tulsa 15 - 8 Las Vegas
Yellow Cards: Tulsa 1 - 6 Las Vegas
Possession: Tulsa 46% - 54% Las Vegas
FC Tulsa returns to action on Wednesday, July 16, as they host Monterey Bay FC at ONEOK Field.
