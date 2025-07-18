Top of the Table: FC Tulsa's Rise Signals a New Era for Soccer in Oklahoma

July 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, OK - There was no panic. No flinch. Just a second-half surge that showcased everything FC Tulsa has become under Head Coach Luke Spencer: resilient, fearless, and now, first place in the West.

On Wednesday night at ONEOK Field, FC Tulsa stormed back from an early deficit to defeat Monterey Bay FC 2-1, extending its unbeaten streak to eight matches and climbing to the top of the USL Championship's Western Conference at the season's midpoint.

Trailing 1-0 at the break, Tulsa delivered a blistering response within minutes of the second half. Goals from Boubacar Diallo in the 47th and super-sub Stefan Lukic in the 48th flipped the script and sent fans into celebration mode. The Scissortails controlled 57.8% of possession, generated 14 shots, and limited Monterey Bay to just two efforts on target in a statement performance.

"We just weren't ourselves in the first half," said Spencer. "I challenged them to be us in the second half-to move a little quicker and be more aggressive."

They did exactly that. And now, a team that began the year with cautious optimism is setting the pace for the rest of the Western Conference.

A Club Transformed

Since Spencer's arrival, FC Tulsa has quietly built one of the league's most balanced squads. With standout performances from goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda, midfield engine Marcos Cerato, and defensive leader Arthur Rogers, the team boasts one of the lowest expected goals against totals in the league (14.73 xGA) and ranks near the top in expected goals (24.18 xG)-a credit to sharp recruiting and on-field execution.

Offseason signings like Taylor Calheira and the in-season arrival of Jamie Webber have added fresh attacking spark, but it's the collective unity and ability to win key moments that now define this team. At 8-4-3 with a +8 goal differential, FC Tulsa has emerged as one of the most complete squads in the USL.

A Captain's Command

At the heart of this transformation is the steady leadership of team captain Abdoulaye Cissoko. Whether anchoring the back line, organizing the team on set pieces, or setting the tone in training, Cissoko's presence has been a galvanizing force. His vocal leadership and relentless drive have made him a cornerstone of the club's identity.

"The mentality has changed," said Cissoko. "When everyone is locked in, I feel no one can beat us in this league."

A City's Momentum

Tulsa's rise isn't just a standings update-it's a cultural shift. The club is no longer chasing relevance; it's driving the conversation. And the atmosphere at ONEOK Field is changing too, with a new wave of fans embracing the team's swagger, tenacity, and upward trajectory.

Looking Ahead

A massive test awaits this weekend as FC Tulsa travels to face Louisville City FC-Spencer's former club and a perennial title contender. But win or lose, Tulsa's identity is no longer in question. They are bold, cohesive, and hungry for more.

A home playoff match is within reach. A deep postseason run feels less like a dream and more like a destination. And one thing is certain: the rest of the league is officially on notice.







