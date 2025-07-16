FC Tulsa's Marcos Cerato Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

July 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, OK - FC Tulsa midfielder Marcos Cerato has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 19, following a standout performance in the club's thrilling 4-3 victory over Las Vegas Lights FC on July 12 at ONEOK Field.

Cerato played a crucial role in one of the most exciting matches of the season, combining relentless work rate with quality in the final third. His contributions helped Tulsa edge Las Vegas in a high-scoring battle and claim all three points at home.

Key Stats vs. Las Vegas Lights FC

Minutes Played: 89

Goal: 1 (direct free kick)

Assist: 1

Touches: 41

Accurate Passes: 20/23 (87%)

Key Passes: 3

Crosses (Accurate): 2/5

Long Balls (Accurate): 1/2

Big Chances Created: 1

Ground Duels Won: 7/9

Aerial Duels Won: 0/1

Dribbles Completed: 1/2

Tackles: 4

Clearances: 1

Fouls Drawn: 3

Possession Lost: 9

Match Impact

Cerato's influence was undeniable in one of FC Tulsa's most thrilling matches of the season. He opened the scoring with a stunning direct free kick, later nominated for USL Championship Goal of the Week, and provided a key assist for Taylor Calheira's goal. His persistent pressing, smart passing, and two-way work rate helped control the tempo and push Tulsa past Las Vegas in a dramatic 4-3 win.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 19

GK - Daniel Namani, San Antonio FC

D - Grant Robinson, Monterey Bay FC

D - Talen Maples, New Mexico United

D - Kieran Sargeant, Lexington SC

M - Michel Benítez, Sacramento Republic FC

M - Houssou Landry, Charleston Battery

M - Marcos Cerato, FC Tulsa

M - Shawn Smart, Las Vegas Lights FC

F - Danny Trejo, Birmingham Legion FC

F - Sebastián Herrera, Sacramento Republic FC

F - Ronaldo Damus, Birmingham Legion FC

Coach - Neill Collins, Sacramento Republic FC

Bench - Danny Vitiello (SAC), TJ Presthus (HFD), Blake Willey (SAC), Tyler Pasher (BHM), Robbie Mertz (PIT), Taylor Calheira (TUL), Ates Diouf (DET)

What's Next?

FC Tulsa remains at home as it looks to build on its dramatic win. The club welcomes Monterey Bay FC to ONEOK Field on Wednesday night, aiming for back-to-back victories in front of its home supporters.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.