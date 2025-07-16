Daniel Bruce Suffers Season Ending Injury

July 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United forward Daniel Bruce (More commonly known as 'Brucey!') recently suffered a season ending ACL & Meniscus injury during a training session. Brucey, the only remaining member of the squad from the inaugural 2019 season, is a New Mexico United staple around the state as a fan favorite and community champion.

"The love and encouragement from family, friends and the club has been amazing." Remarked Brucey. "I truly appreciate all the support in this challenging moment. Thank you New Mexico, Somos Unidos!"

Bruce's pre and post-surgery preparations and recovery will be led by Adrian Gonzales with Elevate Performance, Health & Wellness, and his surgery will be led by Team Doctor Douglas Allen, MD with New Mexico Orthopaedics.

Everyone at the club wishes Brucey a speedy and full recovery.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.