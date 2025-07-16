Marcos Cerato Nominated for USL Championship Goal of the Week (Week 19)

July 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, OK - Following his electric performance in FC Tulsa's thrilling 4-3 win over Las Vegas Lights FC, Marcos Cerato has been nominated for the USL Championship Goal of the Week for Week 19.

Cerato's nomination comes for his spectacular direct free-kick goal in the 9th minute (official timestamp: 8:26), which helped set the tone early at ONEOK Field. The Brazilian midfielder stepped up with confidence and delivered a curling strike over the wall and into the net, leaving the goalkeeper rooted and igniting the Tulsa crowd.

The goal was part of a standout performance that also saw Cerato deliver a crucial assist on Taylor Calheira's equalizer in the 76th minute. With sharp vision and precision, Cerato provided the final ball that allowed Calheira to level the match and keep momentum on Tulsa's side.

His contributions earned him not only a Goal of the Week nomination but also a well-deserved place in the USL Championship Team of the Week. Cerato's technical quality, creativity, and composure were on full display in one of the league's most exciting matches of the season.

Week 19 Goal of the Week Nominees

Pedro Dolabella (North Carolina FC) - 39:31

Marcos Cerato (FC Tulsa) - 8:26

Charlie Dennis (Phoenix Rising FC) - 69:38

Michel Benitez (Sacramento Republic FC) - 74:19

How to Vote

Fans can vote for Cerato's goal in the USL Championship Goal of the Week fan poll, now live at uslchampionship.com.

Voting runs through Thursday at 12:00 PM ET, with the winner announced later that day at 4:00 PM ET on the league's official social media channels.







