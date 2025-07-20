FC Tulsa Earns Dramatic 1-1 Draw on the Road at Louisville City FC

July 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville, KY - FC Tulsa extended its unbeaten streak with a thrilling 1-1 draw against Louisville City FC on Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium. In a contest marked by late drama, both teams scored in second-half stoppage time, with Tulsa salvaging a crucial point on the road.

Louisville opened the scoring in the 92nd minute, seemingly sealing the result, but FC Tulsa responded instantly. In the 95th minute, midfielder Kalil ElMedkhar found the back of the net with a decisive equalizer-his first goal of the 2025 USL Championship season-clinching a point and preserving Tulsa's strong run of form. Goalkeeper  Johan Peñaranda made several key saves, helping FC Tulsa preserve the draw.

Match Summary

Statistic Louisville City FC Tulsa

Possession 64.6% 35.4%

Shots (on target) 23 (4) 12 (6)

Corner Kicks 11 3

Goalkeeper Saves 5 3

Goals:

Louisville: Cameron Lancaster - 90'+2'

Tulsa: Kalil ElMedkhar - 90'+5'

Late-Game Execution: FC Tulsa displayed poise under pressure, netting the equalizer in the final moments of the match and showcasing their resolve against a top Eastern Conference opponent.

Tactical Discipline: Despite being out-possessed, Tulsa maintained compact defensive shape and created efficient attacking sequences, converting six shots on target from 12 attempts.

Standings Impact:

FC Tulsa (8-5-3, 29 pts) remains top of the Western Conference and remains firmly in the Western Conference playoff mix.

Louisville City FC (11-5-2, 38 pts) retains second place in the Eastern Conference.

Next Match

FC Tulsa travels to Indianapolis to face Indy Eleven on Saturday, July 26 at 6:00 PM CT at Michael A. Carroll Stadium. The match presents another key opportunity to secure points on the road before returning to ONEOK Field in early August.







