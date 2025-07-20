Republic FC Draws Lexington SC, 0-0

July 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC's undefeated July continues as the squad picks up a point in a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Lexington SC on Saturday night. The Indomitable Club controlled the majority of the possession and had a one-man advantage for much of the match, but in the end couldn't find the back of the net. Sacramento's steadfast defensive form secured the team's fourth consecutive clean sheet and ended Lexington's six-game scoring streak.

The two clubs took turns challenging each other's backlines in the early goings. Both sides had chances but neither goalkeeper was called into action until the 22nd minute when a Lexington cross was headed around the box before it reached Forster Ajago on the backpost. His header was sent low and on target, but Republic FC's Danny Vitiello was there for his first save of the night.

A bad tackle took Lexington down to 10 men as Daniel Wu was issued a second yellow card in the 38th minute. On the ensuing free kick, Rodrigo Lopez put a dangerous shot over the wall and on frame, but the goalkeeper made a diving save. The ball popped out to Lee Desmond for another chance with a low left-footed shot, but it was deflected away.

The squad continued to push throughout the remainder of the half. Sebastian Herrera's pass split the defenders to set up Russell Cicerone. He carried it into the box for a shot, but again Lexington's keeper was there to make the save.

The Indomitable Club continued to push on the other side of the break. In the 57th minute Rodrigo Lopez controlled a long ball and sent a pass on the ground to Jack Gurr on the right flank. Gurr met the ball in stride for a strong, low shot, but the goalkeeper kept it out.

Gurr had another chance to get the go-ahead goal with a nearly-identical play in the 85th minute, but this time his shot went over the crossbar. Moments later, it looked as though Republic FC finally found the back of the net, as Russell Cicerone slotted home a pass from Gurr, but the referee called the play back for a foul on Sebastian Herrera away from the ball.

Seven minutes of added time gave Sacramento a few more chances for late dramatics to the tune of three shots in stoppage time, but in the end both clubs came away with a point.

Republic FC will now take a week off from league play to prepare for the final group stage match in the USL Jägermeister Cup. Next Saturday, the Indomitable Club will head to the Pacific Northwest to take on League One side Spokane Velocity FC with an opportunity to win the group and advance to the tournament Quarterfinals. Kickoff from ONE Spokane Stadium is at 7:00 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on FOX40, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ smart TV app and ESPN+.

Sacramento Republic FC 0 - 0 Lexington SC

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

July 19, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - none; LEX - none

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Cristian Parano (caution) 90+2'; LEX - Daniel Wu (caution) 22', Daniel Wu (2nd caution) 38', Joe Hafferty (caution) 90+5'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond, Freddy Kleemann (Luis Felipe 78'), Jared Timmer, Michel Benítez, Jack Gurr (AJ Edwards 90+3'), Blake Willey (Dominik Wanner 78'), Nick Ross, Rodrigo López (C) (Cristian Parano 66'), Russell Cicerone, Sebastián Herrera (Trevor Amann 90+3')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Ryan Spaulding, Rayan Djédjé, Chibi Ukaegbu

Stats: Shots: 20, Shots on Goal: 6, Saves: 2, Fouls: 14, Corner Kicks: 10, Offsides: 3

Lexington SC: Brooks Thompson, Joe Hafferty, Xavier Zengue, Daniel Wu, Kieran Sargeant, Michael Adedokun, Sofiane Djeffal, Nick Firmino (Kendall Burks 41'), Alfredo Midence (Gael Gilbert 45'), Forster Ajago, Marcus Epps (C) (CJ Olney Jr. 78')

Unused Substitutes: Logan Ketterer, Jacob Greene, Speedy Williams, Cory Burke

Stats: Shots: 8, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 6, Fouls: 12, Corner Kicks: 2, Offsides: 1







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.