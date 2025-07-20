Orange County SC Goes All in on Las Vegas Lights FC

July 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC dominated Las Vegas Lights FC from the first whistle to the final whistle in a statement win on Saturday night.

The Orange & Black took on the game fiercely, matching the aggressive style of Las Vegas, and maintaining a precise control of the midfield.

The barrage of goals began early in the match after Vegas' Shawn Smart fouled Chris Hegardt in the box during the 11' minute. The penalty was taken by Ethan Zubak, who appeared in 150th USL Championship match tonight. While the initial kick was blocked by Raiko Arozarena, Zubak capitalized on the rebound to score his 40th goal in the USL.

OCSC continued to dominate possession and in the 24' minute, next wave standout Nicola Ciotta sent a ball over the top to Ousmane Sylla who set up OC's second goal, passing the ball to Hegardt who flicked the ball with his backheel to Ryan Doghman. Doghman took a right footed shot with a perfect arch into the net.

Las Vegas tried to respond in the 30' minute with their only shot on target, but they were no match for Colin Shutler's save.

In the 39' minute, Vegas' Christopher Pearson shoved Nico Benalcazar to the ground, earning Pearson a red card and an early exit from the game.

Las Vegas' bad beat continued when Sylla and Mohamadou War created another goal for the County Boys in the 41' minute. Sylla crossed the ball right to War who shot it with finesse towards the net, leaving Arozarena sprawling for a save.

The first half ended after 3 minutes of added injury time and 3 goals to keep OC ahead of Vegas.

Las Vegas tried to keep up with Orange County's prolific game, but couldn't manage to break OC's possession and dominance. In the 89' minute, Hegardt carried the ball forward before taking a right footed shot outside the box, sealing Las Vegas' fate with OCSC's fourth goal of the night.

The match ended after only 2 additional minutes and the Orange & Black walked away with a well deserved win. This result brings the team back to a Western Conference playoff position. OCSC carried possession 63% to LVL's 37%. The County Boys also dominated in shots with 17 taken and 7 on target, compared to Vegas' 4 shots with 1 on frame.

OCSC returns to The Champ on July 30th for Pride Night and a rivalry match against Phoenix Rising FC. For tickets, click HERE

Milestones:

Ethan Zubak made his 150th USL Championship appearance tonight

Ethan Zubak scored his 40th USL Championship goal

Colin secured another clean sheet and 1 save on the night giving him 198 career saves

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 3 1 4

LV 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

13' - Ethan Zubak, OCSC

24' - Ryan Doghman, OCSC

41' - Mohamadou War, OCSC

89' - Chris Hegardt, OCSC

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

59' - Ousmane Sylla, Yellow Card

LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC

33' - Jack Singer, Yellow Card

39' - Christopher Pearson - Red Card

45'+1 - Nate Jones - Yellow Card

89' - Younes Boudadi - Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Colin Shutler (GK); Tom Brewitt [C], Vuk Latinovich (71' Ashton Miles), Nicholas Benalcazar, Ryan Doghman (63' Pedro Guimaraes), Nicola Ciotta (63' Koa Santos), Kevin Partida (74' Gavin Karam), Chris Hegardt, Ousmane Sylla (74' Cameron Dunbar), Mouhamadou War, Ethan Zubak

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Ben Barjolo, Bryce Jamison, Cheick Koné

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 63% | Shots: 17 | Shots On Goal: 7 | Corners: 1 | Fouls: 15 | Offsides: 2 |

LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC LINEUP: (3-4-1-2)

Raiko Arozarena (GK); Valentin Noel [C], Elias Gärtig, Nathaniel Jones, Shawn Smart (83' Nighte Pickering), Christopher Pearson, Patrick Leal (64' Daouda Peeters), Johnny Rodriguez, Stefan Stojanovic (46' Vaughn Covil), Jack Singer (46' Gennaro Nigro), Younes Boudadi

Unused subs: Nicholas Ammeter(GK); Coleman Gannon, Rory O'Driscoll,

Head Coach: Giovanni Troisi (Maximiliano Rabinovich Acting H.C.)

Possession: 37% | Shots: 4 | Shots On Goal: 1 | Corners: 2 | Fouls: 18 | Offsides: 3 |

Orange County SC v. Las Vegas Lights FC

2025 USL Championship | Matchday 15

Date: July 19, 2025

Venue: Championship Soccer Stadium, Irvine, CA







