Resilient Orange County SC Earns Hard-Fought 2-2 Draw with Charleston Battery

Published on September 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC returned to Championship Stadium to face Charleston Battery after another month away from home. After losing 6-0 to the Battery in 2024, the Orange and Black sought a comeback against their Eastern Conference foes.

Charleston Battery came out of the gates with intensity as Orange County SC struggled to get a foothold in the opening minutes. Charleston focused their initial attacks down the right flank, probing for weaknesses, but despite their efforts, they were unable to carve out any clear-cut chances.

As the minutes wore on, Orange County began to find their rhythm, settling into the game and showing defensive resilience, effectively absorbing the pressure and keeping the home side at bay.

Despite the statistically lopsided first half, Orange County SC carried a disciplined and organized defensive display. They consistently frustrated Charleston Battery, forcing the visitors into a series of rash and costly fouls, including a heated fight near the end of the first.

The County Boys furthered the intensity in the second half, bringing their possession up and matching the physicality of the Charleston team.

In the 63' minute, a cross from Bryce Jamison allowed Ethan Zubak to slip a goal into the net. The chemistry between the two players opened the scoresheet for the match.

Charleston responded to the goal with additional fouls, including one against Jamison in the box during the 75' minute. Zubak took the penalty and sent it into the right corner of the net as the Battery's Luis Zumudio went sprawling to the left.

As the match continued, OCSC's back line held firm under pressure, absorbing wave after wave of attacking intent without losing shape. It wasn't until a foul from Ashton Miles allowed Charleston a penalty goal in the 84' minute and another foul from Mohamadou War in the 86' gave Rubio Rubin the chance to send a header into the net off a free kick.

Tensions remained high for the remainder of the match as OCSC searched for a chance to take the lead. After 11 minutes of added injury time, the game remained a draw and Charleston's Juan Torres was sent off with a red card for violent conduct-a testament to the combative game.

Orange County ended the match with a cumulative 33% possession and five total shots with two being on target. Charleston Battery had 67% possession with 22 total shots, with nine on target and seven stopped by OCSC's Colin Shutler.

The Orange & Black remain in ninth place of the Western Conference, and continue their push to make the USL Championship playoffs. OCSC still has two games in hand against every other team in the league, and is back in action on Wednesday in an away match against Sacramento Republic FC.

Orange County returns to Championship Stadium on September 27th for an Uncorked match against El Paso Locomotive FC. For tickets, click HERE.

Milestones:

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 2 2

CHS 0 2 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

63' - Ethan Zubak (Bryce Jamison) - OCSC

76' - Ethan Zubak (PK) - OCSC

84' - MD Myers (PK) - CHS

86' - Rubio Rubin - CHS

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

30' - Ethan Zubak, Yellow Card

84' - Ashton Miles, Yellow Card

CHARLESTON BATTERY

20' - Douglas Martinez, Yellow Card

34' - Leland Archer, Yellow Card

38' - Langston Blackstock, Yellow Card

56' - Aaron Molloy, Yellow Card

75' - Nanan Houssou, Yellow Card

88' - Graham Smith, Yellow Card

90+6' - Juan Torres, Red Card

90+11' - MD Meyers, Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Colin Shutler (GK); Nicholas Benalcazar, Ashton Miles, Vuk Latinovich, Ryan Doghman [C], Stephen Kelly, Bryce Jamison (77' Mouhamadou War), Pedro Guimaraes, Ethan Zubak (77' Tristan Trager), Malik Pinto (82' Kevin Partida), Chris Hegardt (90+1' Cheick Koné)

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono(GK); Cameron Dunbar, Roberto Molina, Tyson Espy, Gavin Karam

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 33% | Shots: 5 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corners: 1 | Fouls: 15 | Offsides: 0 |

CHARLESTON BATTERY: (4-2-3-1)

Luis Zamudio(GK); Cal Jennings (83' Wesley Leggett), MD Myers, Arturo Rodriguez (64' Rubio Rubin), Juan Torres, Aaron Molloy, Nanan Houssou (77' Emilio Ycaza), Douglas Martinez, Leland Archer[C] (83' Graham Smith), Joey Akpunonu, Langston Blackstock (77' Mark Segbers)

Unused subs: Christian Garner (GK); Nathan Dossantos

Head Coach: Ben Pirmann

Possession: 67% | Shots: 22 | Shots On Goal: 9 | Corners: 7 | Fouls: 18 | Offsides: 1 |

Orange County SC v. Charleston Battery

2025 USL Championship | Matchday 24

Date: September 27, 2025

Venue: The Champ, Irvine, CA







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.