United Prevails After Four-Hour Delay, Secures Key Victory in Playoff Push

Published on September 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United (12-10-4, 40 pts) overcame a nearly four-hour weather delay to earn a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Lexington SC on Sunday night, securing a vital three points and extending their winning streak to two matches as the playoff race intensifies.

The Black & Yellow came out firing, taking control early in the match. In the 7th minute, Marlon Vargas broke through the defense and found the back of the net to give United a 1-0 lead. Just three minutes later, Greg Hurst was brought down inside the box, earning a penalty for New Mexico. Defender Talen Maples stepped up and calmly converted from the spot, doubling the advantage to 2-0.

Lexington's task became even tougher in the 38th minute, when a straight red card reduced the home side to 10 men for the remainder of the match.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Lexington continued to press and managed to pull one back in the 64th minute, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

As the match approached stoppage time, inclement weather returned, forcing a second delay that would last an additional two hours in the 90th minute. After the extended pause, eight minutes of stoppage were added. United held firm through the final whistle, securing a gritty home win and three critical points in the Western Conference playoff push.

Standout Performers:

Marlon Vargas set the early tone with a clinical finish in the 7th minute to put United in front. Talen Maples made a major impact on both sides of the ball-coolly converting a penalty in the 9th minute and providing a steady, commanding presence on the backline during a tightly contested second half.

Stats Summary: NM/LEX

Shots: 4/8

Shots on Goal: 2/3

Saves: 2/0

Corners Won: 4/2

Fouls: 13/10

Misconduct Summary:

LEX: Daniel Wu (Red Card - 38 ')

NM: Talen Maples (Yellow Card - 81 ')

NM: Mukwelle Akale (Yellow Card - 90 + 7 ')

Up Next:

New Mexico United heads into the final stretch of the regular season with playoff implications at stake. The Black & Yellow will hit the road to take on rival Phoenix Rising in a pivotal Western Conference clash on October 4 at 8 p.m. MT.







