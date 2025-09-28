Rising Storms Back to Draw Oakland Roots SC 3-3

Published on September 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC defender Daniel Flores vs. Oakland Roots SC

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising weathered an early storm from visiting Oakland Roots SC to come back and earn a 3-3 draw on September 27 at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Midfielder Charlie Dennis found the back of the net twice, while forward Rémi Cabral netted the equalizer from the penalty spot in second-half stoppage time as Rising extended its unbeaten run to seven.

"The only people that are going to turn the game around are the boys out on the pitch, so it's up to us to take that responsibility," Dennis said following the match. "We're a team, so if someone makes a mistake, it's up to the rest of us to pick them up and get us back in the game."

With the result, Rising earned its 19 th result of the regular season (7-7-12, 33 pts) and retains its playoff spot with four games to play.

Dennis With The Double

Dennis broke the seal for Rising in the 45 th minute, notching his fourth goal of the year. He then found the back of the net on a free kick in the 86th minute to net his fifth.

"It's very simple, it's either you want it or you don't want it, and (Dennis) wants it every time," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "Whether it's for one minute or 90, he wants it. Today he walked on the pitch with his daughter. I know what it means for him (to represent Rising). Every time we call his number, he stood up, and that showcases character."

Dennis now has a goal contribution in back-to-back matches, assisting on the equalizer deep into stoppage time last week against Loudoun United FC. He now has seven goal contributions in the regular season (5G, 2A).

Another Comeback Result

Three matches in a row now Rising has dug itself into a hole before having to claw back to earn a result. Kah's side turned 2-0 deficits into 2-2 draws each of the last two weeks against Sacramento Republic FC (9/13) and Loudoun United FC (9/20). This Saturday, the club recovered from an early three-goal hole.

"You want to start high; you want to be aggressive," Kah said. "It's that switch from the inside. That desire to go and say, 'Today we're going to make it happen.' It's about your own will and your own desire, to want something more than somebody else sitting next to you in the locker room or the opposition. Your will and desire should be what drives you."

Goal-Scoring Plays

OAK - Danny Trejo, 1st minute: After Oakland recovered the ball in the attacking third, forward Danny Trejo took a touch to set up a left-footed shot that he slotted into the back of the net.

OAK - Peter Wilson (Panos Armenakas), 9 th minute: Breaking away on a counterattack, Panos Armenakas slotted a ball into the path of a charging Peter Wilson, who ran onto the ball and used his right foot to fire the ball in at the near post.

OAK - Peter Wilson (Danny Trejo), 22nd minute: After winning the ball back, Trejo received the ball on the left and sent a squared ball into the path of Wilson, who used his left foot to send the ball into the back of the net.

PHX - Charlie Dennis, 45th minute: Pouncing on a loose ball in the box, forward Charlie Dennis used his right foot to slide the ball into the bottom-right corner of the net.

PHX - Charlie Dennis (free kick), 86th minute: On a free kick from the left side of the box, Charlie Dennis used his left foot to curl his shot into the goal at the near post.

PHX - Rémi Cabral (penalty kick), 90+7 minute: From the penalty spot, forward Rémi Cabral used his right foot to slot the ball in at the near post.

Notes

-Saturday marked a third straight match Rising has come back from multiple goals down to win a point.

-The club overturned 2-0 deficits against Sacramento Republic FC (9/13) and Loudoun United FC (9/20).

-Notably, Kah's side extended its unbeaten streak to seven with the result.

-Rising hasn't lost a match since August 9.

-Saturday marked the second of three consecutive home matches for Rising.

-Forward Charlie Dennis notched his fourth and fifth goals of the regular season in the 45th 86th minute, respectively.

-He now has seven goal contributions in regular season play (5G, 2A).

-Notably, it marked a second consecutive match with a goal contribution for Dennis (1A vs. LDN, 9/20).

-Forward Rémi Cabral notched his sixth goal of the regular season with his game-tying penalty effort.

-He now has eight goal contributions in the regular season (6G, 2A).

-Goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky notched his 200th-career USL save in the match.

-Midfielder Jean-Éric Moursou made his Rising debut in the second half

-The club closes its final extended homestand of the season against New Mexico United next Saturday, September 27.

- Rising won't leave the Valley until Oct. 10, when it plays North Carolina FC (10/10).

Next Game

Rising closes its late-season homestand against New Mexico United at 7:00 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, October 4, at Phoenix Rising Stadium. The match will be broadcast on AZFS and CBS Sports Golazo Network with radio coverage available via KDUS 1060 AM (English) and La Onda 99.5 FM (Spanish).

Phoenix Rising (7-7-12, 33pts) vs Oakland Roots SC (7-12-6, 27pts)

September 27, 2025 - Phoenix Rising Stadium (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Goals by Half 1 2 FT

Phoenix Rising 1 2 3

Oakland Roots SC 3 0 3

Scoring Summary:

OAK: Trejo, 1

OAK: Wilson (Armenakas), 9

OAK: Wilson (Trejo), 22

PHX: Dennis, 45

PHX: Dennis, 86

PHX: Cabral, 90+7

Misconduct Summary:

PHX: Sainté (caution), 30

OAK: Elmasnaouy (caution), 45

OAK: Bettache (caution), 66

PHX: Flores (caution), 89

OAK: Margvelashvili (ejection), 90+4

OAK: Spiegel (caution), 90+5

PHX: Flores (ejection), 90+5

Lineups:

PHX: GK Rakovsky, D Flores, D Sainté (Boye, 45), D Essengue, D Smith (Cabral, 71), M Scearce, M Okello (Emmers, 34), M Johnson, M Avayevu (Moursou, 80), F Sacko

Substitutes Not Used: GK Shaw, GK Henry, D Rizzo, D Czichos, D Flood

TOTAL SHOTS: 19 (Dennis, 6); SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Multiple players, 2); FOULS: 16 (Dennis, 4); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 1

OAK: GK Spiegel, D Elmasnaouy (Byaruhanga, 45), D Hackshaw, D Margvelashvili, D Doner (Greene, 77), M Gibson, M Armenakis, M Bettache (Damm, 69), M Gomez, M Trejo (Prentice, 45), F Wilson (Johnson, 90+1)

Substitutes Not Used: GK McIntosh, D Riley

TOTAL SHOTS: 15 (Wilson, 5) SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Wilson, 2); FOULS: 25 (Bettache, 5) OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 4

Referee: Elvis Osmanovic

Assistant Referees: Alexander Arita, Jarred Mosher

Fourth Official: Benjamin Davis

Attendance: 4,999

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

Images from this story







