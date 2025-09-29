Rowdies Rescue a Late Point in Loudoun

Published on September 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Tampa Bay Rowdies picked up a point in a wild 2-2 draw with Loudoun United FC on Sunday evening at Segra Field, with three of the four goals tallied in the match coming in second half added time. The result extended Tampa Bay's unbeaten streak to four matches as the club continues to fight for a playoff spot.

"I think earlier in the season this game probably gets lost," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "The fact that we found a way back into it speaks volumes for the group. I'm proud of the guys for showing that spirit and that fight together."

Loudoun United had the edge in possession and chances through the first 45 minutes of play. Rowdies Goalkeeper Bill Hamid kept the hosts off the scoresheet 12 minutes into the match, stretching out to deny an attempt from the center of the box by attacker Arquimides Ordonez. Florian Valot also looked to grab a go-ahead goal for Loudoun United just before the halftime break with a headed effort that clipped the top corner of the woodwork to stay out of the net.

Rowdies Forward Manuel Arteaga netted his third goal in as many games to put the Rowdies out in front in the 56th minute. The Venezuelan attacker took advantage of a chance from the penalty spot after teammate Blake Bodily was tripped up in the box, sending a low strike into the bottom left corner past the fingertips of goalkeeper Huguo Fauroux. Arteaga now has seven goals on the season for the Rowdies.

Tampa Bay's lead held until the first minute of stoppage time when Loudoun United converted on their own opportunity from the penalty spot. Rowdies wingback Juan Carlos Azocar was whistled for a foul on the edge of the penalty area, allowing Abdellatif Aboukoura the chance to step up and convert the penalty.

With a boost from Aboukoura's equalizer, Loudoun United were able to take the lead only a few minutes later off a corner kick opportunity. Aboukoura delivered the service from the corner, swinging in a cross toward the near post for Garrison Tubbs to head into the back of the net.

Substitute Joey Skinner made sure the Rowdies didn't leave Virginia empty handed, though. Receiving a pass from midfielder Alex Mendez at the top of the box, Skinner used his first touch to separate himself from a defender before ripping a shot into the back of the net.

"I think you see an unwillingness to just give in," said Casciato. "You see a willingness to fight for each other from the first whistle to the last whistle, even if we're not playing at our best level at a given point in the game. I'm really proud for the guys for the way they fought back. This team is becoming harder, and harder to beat."

Forward Woobens Pacius had two looks on net in the dying moments of the match, but the Rowdes leading scorer could not guide the attempts on frame.

With the draw, the Rowdies remain five points out of a playoff spot with four matches left to play in the USL Championship season. Indy Eleven took hold of the final playoff spot for now after defeating FC Tulsa on Saturday night. Rhode Island FC sits one point behind Indy following a 2-2 against El Paso Locomotive FC this weekend.

Next up, the Rowdies return to Al Lang Stadium to host Monterey Bay FC on Saturday, October 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Scoring Summary

TBR - Arteaga (Penalty), 56'

LDN - Aboukoura (Penalty), 90+1'

LDN - Tubbs (Aboukoura), 90+7'

TBR - Skinner (Mendez), 90+9'

Caution Summary

TBR - Guillen, Yellow Card, 3'

TBR - Marie, Yellow Card, 14'

TBR - Bodily, Yellow Card, 37'

LDN - Awuah, Yellow Card, 55'

LDN - Glasgow, Yellow Card, 63'

LDN - Ordonez, Yellow Card, 66'

TBR - Wyke, Yellow Card, 76'

TBR - Lasso, Yellow Card, 80'

LDN - Tubbs, Yellow Card, 90+7'

Lineups

Rowdies: Hamid, Wyke, Lasso, Guillen (Alvarez, 90+7'), Azocar, Mendez, Crisostomo, Bodily, Marie (Skinner, 76'), Arteaga, Pacius

Rowdies Bench: Bandre, Castellanos, Skinner, Vancaeyezeele, Alvarez, Sharp, Rodriguez

Loudoun: Fauroux, Tubbs, Leeman, Dambrot (Ryan, 89'), Awuah, Skundrich, McCabe, Santos (Glasgow, 58'), Valot, Mines (Aboukoura, 58'), Ordonez (Bidois, 67')

Loudoun Bench: Jack, Akinyode, Aboukoura, Nyeman, Glasgow, Bidois, Ryan







