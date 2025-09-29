Lexington SC Nearly Battles Back at New Mexico Despite Weather Delays, Red Card

Published on September 28, 2025

ALBUQUERQUE, N. M. - Following two lightning delays totaling three hours and 17 minutes of downtime for the players and coaches, Lexington SC nearly battled back from down two goals down and a man in New Mexico, but ultimately came up just short, 2-1.

The nightmarish start began with the first 100-minute-long weather delay, followed by a New Mexico goal seven minutes into the match. The home side doubled its lead minutes later from the penalty spot after LSC was whistled for a foul inside the box.

Things went from bad to worse when Lexington's Daniel Wu was shown a controversial straight red card in the 38 ¬Â² minute, forcing the club to play with 10 men while already down two goals.

From there, Head Coach Terry Boss' group regained its composure and began to play its way back into the match. The club did not allow a shot after the 43 ¬Â² minute and looked more dangerous on offense at the same time.

Lexington SC's breakthrough came in the 64 ¬Â² minute when Marcus Epps bent a gorgeous shot through two New Mexico defenders and slotted it past the goalkeeper.

The goal was Epps' fourth of the season, and Blaine Ferri was credited with his second assist of the year on the play.

As Lexington was gearing up for its final assault on goal with one minute remaining in the match, the referee initiated a second lightning delay lasting over an hour and a half.

LSC came out of the break menacingly in search of the equalizer, but the bizarre evening ultimately ended with a 2-1 scoreline.

GOALS

7 ¬Â² NM: Marlon Vargas (assist: Jaylin Lindsey)

10 ¬Â² NM: Talen Maples (PK)

64 ¬Â² LEX: Marcus Epps (assist: Blaine Ferri)

LINEUPS

LEX: Logan Ketterer, Kieran Sargeant (78 ¬Â² Xavier Zengue), Daniel Wu, Gaël Gibert, Joe Hafferty, Blaine Ferri, Speedy Williams (62 ¬Â² Alfredo Midence), Marcus Epps, Braudílio Rodrigues (43 ¬Â² Jacob Greene), Nick Firmino (62 ¬Â² Latif Blessing), Forster Ajago

NM: Kristopher Shakes, Christopher Gloster (76 ¬Â² Valentin Noel), Talen Maples, Will Seymore, Jaylin Lindsey, Dayonn Harris (56 ¬Â² Tomas Pondeca), Gedion Zelalem, Marlon Vargas (76 ¬Â² Thomas Amang), Mukwelle Akale, Zico Bailey (56 ¬Â² Carlos Moguel), Greg Hurst (56 ¬Â² Luther Archimede)

UP NEXT

The final match of Lexington SC's three-match road trip will play out Saturday, October 4 vs. first-place FC Tulsa. Kickoff from northeast Oklahoma is set for 8 p.m. ET.

