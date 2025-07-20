Lexington Sporting Club Earns Draw in Resilient Away Match against Sacramento Republic FC

July 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club traveled to Sacramento, California, on Saturday night to take on Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park. Lexington SC aimed to secure a win and climb the ranks in the USL Championship standings.

A strong connection between Lexington SC's No. 15 Daniel Wu and No. 33 Forster Ajago in the 22nd minute led to a close scoring opportunity, but Sacramento goalkeeper No. 1 Danny Vitiello made the stop to keep the ball out of the net.

Lexington came out aggressive to start the match, with solid tackles from No. 24 Kieran Sargeant and No. 12 Xavier Zengue helping to disrupt Republic FC's strong attacking efforts.

Lexington SC's No. 15 Daniel Wu received a red card in the 37th minute, forcing the team to play a man down for the remainder of the match.

The first half was scrappy, with multiple strong chances for Lexington SC, but the score remained 0-0 at halftime. Both teams entered the locker room eager to break the deadlock and gain an edge in the second half.

Lexington SC defender No. 27 Gaël Gibert and goalkeeper No. 31 Brooks Thompson anchored the back line, coming up with multiple goal-line stops to keep Sacramento off the scoresheet.

The physical matchup ended in a 0-0 draw, with both teams walking away with a point. Lexington showed what it's made of in a resilient performance, playing a man down for nearly an hour.

Lexington looks to carry this drive into next week's home match against rival Louisville City FC on Saturday, July 26, at 7 p.m. Eastern at Lexington SC Stadium. After four weeks on the road, Lexington will once again be backed by a stadium full of home supporters.







