Forward Daniel Carter Recalled to Real C.D. España

July 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that forward Daniel Carter has been recalled to Real C.D. España.

The 21-year old Honduran arrived in El Paso before the 2025 season. He featured in 13 matches across all competitions including six starts while tallying two goals and an assist. Both goals came in U.S. Open Cup play against Ventura County FC and New Mexico United, respectively, while he also set up Andy Cabrera for a late game-tying goal in the season opener against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

El Paso Locomotive FC extends its gratitude to Carter for his time and dedication to the club and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

El Paso Locomotive FC continue USL Jägermeister Cup play as they square off with Phoenix Rising SC on Saturday, July 19 at 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park. The match will be streamed on ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News App while also airing on El Paso-Las Cruces CW.







