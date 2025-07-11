El Paso Locomotive FC Trek Back West to Face off against Sacramento Republic FC

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC head back to the Golden State for a fourth time this season to take on Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday, July 12 at Heart Health Park at 9 p.m. MT. The match will be streaming on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC - SATURDAY, JULY 12, 2025 @ 9:00 P.M. MT - HEART HEALTH PARK - SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA

Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network

KEY STORYLINES

In the highest attended home match in club history, El Paso Locomotive FC lost a heartbreaker in 2-1 fashion against San Antonio FC last Friday night at Southwest University Park.

Locomotive were forced to defend early and ultimately let a goal slip by in the 11th minute after a giveaway in the back. El Paso created a few good chances on the counter and held 57 percent of possession but still trailed at the break. Los Locos took control early in the second half with Amando Moreno following up a deflected shot from Frank Daroma to even the match up. An unmarked player after a cleared ball on a set piece, however, was enough for the visitors to walk away with three points.

A pair of Locomotive players were announced as nominees for USL Championship midseason awards this week. Andy Cabrera is in the running for Player of the Year while Arturo Ortiz is up for Defender of the Year.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Andy Cabrera: After earning Player of the Month honors for the USL Championship in May, Cabrera has cooled down just a bit but remains a threat in front of goal. He sits just four goals shy of the single season club record with half the season remaining.

M Frank Daroma: Aside from a match missed due to suspension, Daroma has started every league match for Los Locos in the midfield. He has been a primary facilitator for Locomotive out of the defensive end while also tallying a goal and three assists on the year.

D Noah Dollenmayer: After returning last week, this will be Dollenmayer's first start since returning from international duty with the Dominican Republic national team. He started all five matches in the recent foreign window including against Mexico in the opening match of the Gold Cup while also scoring his second international goal in a 5-0 win against Dominica on June 10.

OPPONENT INFO: Sacramento Republic FC

El Paso leads the all-time series with Sacramento, 6-4-0, with the most high-profile match between the two clubs coming in the club's inaugural season during the Western Conference Semifinals. Los Locos were victorious at home, 3-0.

In Locomotive's final home match last season, the club managed a 2-1 victory over Sacramento behind two first-half goals from Lucas Stauffer and Tony Alfaro. This was also the final match in El Paso for club legends Yuma and Eder Borelli.

Sacramento sits just three points back of Locomotive in the Western Conference standings. The club has won their last two matches in league play both in shutout fashion on the road. They are anchored by Danny Vitiello at the back who was recently nominated for midseason Goalkeeper of the Year in the Championship while Russell Cicerone has served as the primary attacking option.

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

- This match will be El Paso Locomotive's 200th regular season match in USL Championship.

- Andy Cabrera leads the USL Championship with nine non-penalty goals.

- Gabi Torres leads the league with 27 interceptions.

- Los Locos have won the most fouls in the USL Championship this season (273).

- Eric Calvillo is expected to pass Yuma for third all-time in appearances for Locomotive with his 116th match played this weekend.

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on defensive improvements going forward:

"It has to be a little bit of everything, but we've been struggling with the individual mistakes. Checking the stats, we allow the least shots per game in the whole league, but we are making silly mistakes. Each game at this point is a final for us because the Western Conference is so tight, so we need to be smart and organized and go over there with a winning mentality."

Cabrera on taking advantage of summer heat:

"When it's hot, we need to hold the ball. This is important to us. During the summer, if you don't keep the ball, you're going to run and drain yourself mentally a little bit more than the opponent. You need to protect the ball in the heat because that's going to give you the extra energy that you need just to continue running."

Amando Moreno on Western Conference race:

"With it being as close as it is right now, it gives you more incentive and motivation to try and get as many points as possible to stay in this thing. Everyone's still trying to fight and compete for these playoff spots which is our main objective right now."







