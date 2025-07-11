Legion FC Loans Temi Ereku to Forward Madison FC

July 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Midfielder Temi Ereku with Birmingham Legion FC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC announced on Friday that it has loaned midfielder Temi Ereku to Forward Madison FC of USL League One for the remainder of the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.

In his first season with Legion FC, the 21-year-old from Nigeria has appeared in three matches across all competitions for a total of 103 minutes. He made his club debut on March 8, coming off the bench in Birmingham's USL Championship season opener against Loudoun United FC. Ereku's only start with Legion FC occurred in the first round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup where he played 71 minutes against the Little Rock Rangers. His most recent routing was on May 31 where he made a three-minute cameo late in a 2-1 victory over FC Tulsa in the USL Jagermeister Cup.

Ereku signed with Birmingham in January, following two seasons with FK Ekranas in Lithuania. He is the second Legion FC player to make a loan move to Madison this season, joining forward Lucca Dourado who was loaned out in May.

Following a match at North Carolina FC on Friday, Legion FC returns to Protective Stadium for a pair of home matches against Colorado Springs Switchbacks SC on Saturday, July 19 and against Forward Madison for the final match of Group 3 in the Jagermeister Cup. Tickets for both matches are available and can be purchased.

