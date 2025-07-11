Preview: Hounds vs. Loudoun United FC

July 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - The Hounds have a chance to go a perfect 4-for-4 on their current homestand, and doing so would mean exacting a measure of revenge Sunday evening on a Loudoun United FC team that got the better of the Hounds back in April.

On the heels of a 1-0 win over Western Conference-leading New Mexico, the Hounds have Highmark Stadium trending back to its "Fort Highmark" ways with a 7-2-0 record there in all competitions in 2025. Keeping that rolling would mean closing the gap on the Loudoun team that enters the weekend third in the Eastern Conference, but now only six points clear of the Hounds, who sit tied for fifth.

Robbie Mertz, the Pittsburgh native who netted the lone goal in the New Mexico triumph, earned a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week, and the timing couldn't have been better. Sunday's match will see the first 750 fans in attendance receive a limited edition Robbie Mertz Bobblehead, celebrating the hometown hero who recently became just the third player in Hounds history with both 20 goals and 20 assists for the team.

Milestones aren't just limited to Mertz, as defender Luke Biasi is poised to make his 100th Riverhounds appearance. Should that happen Sunday, Biasi will hit the century mark facing the same Loudun team he made his professional debut against in a home match back on April 2, 2022.

Biasi and the Hounds' defense have rounded into form over the past seven weeks, shaking off the four goals allowed in their Open Cup loss at the Philadelphia Union. The Hounds have allowed only three goals in the seven matches since, which includes three shutouts by Eric Dick and another by Jacob Randolph.

Loudoun, meanwhile, comes to Pittsburgh led by Championship goals co-leader Abdellatif Aboukoura, the player that scored the winning goal to beat the Hounds, 2-1, on April 19. Aboukoura has 11 on the season for the Northern Virginia side, and veteran playmaker Florian Valot has six assists for Loudoun, but they will be without their running mate up top, Zach Ryan, who is suspended for the match after being sent off in Loudoun's last match, a scoreless draw with Orange County back on July 3.

In addition to the bobblehead giveaway, Highmark Stadium will have plenty of family-friendly fun with Sunday being one of the team's FamFest nights. From 1-3 p.m., kids can arrive early for a Touch-a-Truck event in the stadium's West Lot and sign up for AMO's Pups Club. With the early kickoff time, the Tailgate Zone will open at 3 p.m., while gates to the stadium open at 4 p.m.

The match will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network, the first of three national TV matches for the Hounds in a busy July. SiriusXM FC, Channel 157 will air that broadcast live over their satellite airwaves, and the Spanish-speaking audience can catch all the action live on Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2.

Tickets for Sunday's match are still available through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office.

Match info

Riverhounds (6-6-2) vs. Loudoun United FC (8-4-1)

Date: Sunday, July 13

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Hounds +105 / Draw +220 / Loudoun +240 at Fan Duel

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: SiriusXM FC, Ch. 157 (English); Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 (Spanish)

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #PITvLDN and #Grittsburgh







