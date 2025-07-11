Orange County SC Left Seeing Red in Monterey

July 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC travelled to Monterey to face off against the Union for the 3rd time in 2025. The nationally televised game started as expected, with both teams testing each other out in a physical and chaotic flurry of play. The game lived up to the hype, and with almost 3 times more fouls than shots on target, Monterey Bay edged out OCSC by a final score of 2-1.

Orange County held the majority of possession in the first half but were limited in chances and shots. OSCS wasn't without opportunity, and Ethan Zubak and Cameron Dunbar kept steady pressure on the Monterey backline.

The game took a turn when Monterey broke the deadlock in the 39' minute on a header by Luke Ivanovic from a cross to the back post by Grant Robinson. Monterey Bay took the 1-0 lead into halftime.

The second half got off to a fast start and Nico Benalcazar wasted no time getting OCSC on the board, putting a through ball from Ousmane Sylla into the back of the net in the 52' minute.

Monterey went back on top 2 minutes later when Diego Gutierrez's cross found Anton Søjberg Horup in the center of the box, whose header found its way into the bottom right corner in the 55' minute.

With the lead and a fired-up home crowd, Monterey resorted to time wasting and fouling OCSC at every turn, with 2 yellow cards for hard fouls on Ousmane Sylla in quick succession. Despite Monterey's clear foul play, OCSC received the first red card when midfielder Stephen Kelly was shown a straight red for an apparent unintentional high elbow.

With OC down a man, they continued to press forward for an equalizer, with Ousmane Sylla and Mohamadou War leading the attack.

In the 93' minute, with the ball bouncing in the box, Cheick Koné headed a shot on target, but Sam Gomez made the save. Koné had another strong chance before the match ended, but despite their best efforts, the Orange and Black were unable to equalize before the final whistle.

Milestones:

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 1 1

MB 1 2 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

39' Luke Ivanovic - MB

52' Nico Benalcazar - OCSC

55' Anton Søjberg Horup - MB

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

68' Stephen Kelly - Red Card

89' Nicola Ciotta - Yellow Card

MONTEREY BAY UNION FC

57' Wesley Fonguck - Yellow Card

63' Luke Ivanovic - Yellow Card

77' Sam Gomez - Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Colin Shutler (GK); Tom Brewitt [C], Vuk Latinovich, Nicholas Benalcazar, Ryan Doghman (82' Nicola Ciotta), Kevin Partida(82' Koa Santos), Stephen Kelly, Ousmane Sylla(90' Cheick Koné), Ethan Zubak, Cameron Dunbar (74' Mouhamadou War), Bryce Jamison (46' Chris Hegardt)

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Gavin Karam, Ashton Miles, Ben Barjolo

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 59% | Shots: 7 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corners: 5 | Fouls: 14 | Offsides: 2 |

MONTEREY BAY UNION FC LINEUP: (4-2-3-1)

Sam Gomez (GK); Joel Garcia, Nico Gordon [C] (78' Alex Lara), Jacob Muir, Wesley Fonguck, Adrian Rebollar, Mayele Malango (51' Diego Gutiérrez), Grant Robinson, Luke Ivanovic (66' Adam Larsson), Mobi Fehr, Anton Søjberg Horup (78' Xavi Gnaulati)

Unused subs: Dallas Odle(GK); Carlos Guzmán, Sami Guediri

Head Coach: Jordan Stewart

Possession: 41% | Shots: 12 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corners: 7 | Fouls: 15 | Offsides: 3 |

Orange County SC v. Monterey Bay Union FC

2025 USL Championship | Matchday 14

Date: July 11, 2025

Venue: Cardinale Field, Seaside, CA







