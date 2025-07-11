Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announces New Partnership with Service West

July 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland Roots and Soul has announced Service West as the Club's Official Furniture Installation and Logistics Partner. A locally owned company with over 45 years of experience, Service West has helped shape the Bay Area's workspaces and community environments with their expertise and commitment to quality.

"We are honored to partner with Service West this season to bring non-profit groups to experience our games," stated Andrea Lepore, Vice President, Brand Partnerships Oakland Roots and Soul SC. "As a family owned and operated company, Service West is dedicated to the East Bay community and we're excited to bring that commitment to life through upcoming mural projects in our Town."

The Service West partnership includes supporting non-profits creating opportunities for local youth and families, and continuing to build safe spaces to beautify and uplift the community.

"At Service West, we're excited to partner with an organization like Oakland Roots and Soul, whose mission to increase the health, equity, and happiness of Oakland through a sustainable and valuable pro sports club deeply resonates with our own values" stated FX Vignoles, Principal, Service West. "Their commitment to building winning teams, developing talent, and creating a world-class brand is exactly the kind of purpose-driven work we're proud to stand behind."







