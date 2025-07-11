Danny Trejo's Brace Paces Legion FC to Big Win at North Carolina FC

July 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







CARY, NC - Mark Briggs had been wary lately at how often he had been preaching for Birmingham Legion FC to show more ruthlessness in front of goal. But on Friday night at First Horizon Stadium, the head coach finally saw that missing trait from his squad.

Led by a second half brace from Forward Danny Trejo, the Three Sparks picked up a huge three points on the road with a 3-2 comeback victory over North Carolina FC.

"It's a great result for us," said Briggs. "To perform in such a difficult place and score three goals, I'm really proud of the players in what they did tonight."

It marks Birmingham's first victory since a 1-0 result over Sacramento Republic FC on June 18 and it propels the club up to 7th place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings with 18 points.

The win also gives Legion FC a signature result in what is now a three-match unbeaten streak in league play as it handed NCFC its first home loss since May 6 and first in league play since March 15th.

"It took belief," Briggs noted when asked what it took to pull off the win away from home. "It's belief in what the guys can achieve, belief in what we can achieve as a group and I think you're starting to see a togetherness. If we stay together and continue to have that belief, I think our quality will continue to show. We showed that we can be lethal in transition."

After falling behind in the 40th minute from a North Carolina FC goal by Pedro Dolabella against the run of play, Legion FC forward Ronaldo Damus erased the deficit five minutes later, setting Trejo's heroics in the final 45 minutes by grabbing Birmingham's second and third to secure the win.

"I think it was really important for Danny," explained Briggs. "He's been through a rough stretch and his confidence has been down, but tonight he showed what a top player he is. He kept the ball for us, he moved in areas that we wanted him to and he got his rewards. I'm really happy for him."

The sequence of Trejo's first of the evening began on the end of the pitch as Legion FC defended a North Carolina corner kick with Moses Mensah clearing a ball that found Tyler Pasher on the outlet. Wearing the captain's armband for the first time this season, Pasher dribbled into open space, igniting a four-on-two counterattack with Trejo on the left side, receiving a pass in the box and chipping the ball over goalkeeper Jake McGuire to put Birmingham in front for the first time.

Then just seven minutes later in the 63rd, Trejo again finished off a Legion FC counter with Damus receiving a line-breaking ball from Edwin Laszo down the right side. The Haitian striker then was able to beat his defender and keep the ball in play before laying it off to Trejo, who took a couple of touches before his shot deflected into the back of the net.

"Me and Tyler spoke at length at halftime about making sure that we drive the ball," recalled Briggs. "I just wanted us to drive with the ball because the spaces are open. That's what we did in the second half and we made the right passes that led to both goals."

Damus opened Birmingham's scoring right before the halftime whistle when his pressure on the backline forced a turnover off of McGuire trying to play the ball out. With the goalkeeper off his line, Pasher recovered the loose ball and his deflected shot went right to Martinez who played a nice cutback pass where Damus slotted a shot into the open net.

North Carolina FC grabbed a goal back in the ninth minute of second half stoppage time from substitute Evan Conway.

Legion FC's three goals on the evening matches its season high, including a 3-1 victory over El Paso Locomotive FC in USL-C play on April 13 and a 3-1 win in the USL Jagermeister Cup against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on April 27.

BOX SCORE

USL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHDAY 17 1ST HALF 2ND HALF FINAL

BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC (4W-7L-6D | 18 PTS) 1 2 3

NORTH CAROLINA FC (7W-6L-2D | 23 PTS) 1 1 2

LINEUPS

BHM: Delgado - GK, Turnbull (Centeno 81'), Suarez, Rufe, Paterson (McIllhatton 81'), Mensah, Laszo, Martinez (Torres 90+8'), Trejo (Tregarthen 86'), Pasher - C, Damus (Tabort Etaka 87')

NC: McGuire - GK, Sundstrom, Craig - C, Washington, Burner, Maldonado, Martin (Perez 70'), Mentzingen (Servania 90+7'), Al-Qaq (Conway 70'), Dolabella (de Costa 79'), Anderson (Luckhurst 79')

GOALS

BHM: Damus 45'; Trejo 56', 63'

NC: Dolabella 40'; Conway 90+9'

DISCIPLINE

BHM: Turnbull (Yellow) 4'; Martinez (Yellow) 48'; Rufe (Yellow) 50'

NC: Martin (Yellow) 59'; Craig (Yellow) 85'; Conway (Yellow) 90+3'

NEXT UP

Following a successful two match road trip that saw Legion FC grab four points, the club now gets a bit of a break before heading back to Protective Stadium for a home stand, beginning on Saturday, July 19 where it will look to carry this momentum against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

"Our last few performances have been very good but we weren't getting the points," Briggs said. "Tonight, we got the performance and the result. So I'm just really proud to see that progress is being made. A win like this can give the guy confidence going forward."

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT with tickets available.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.