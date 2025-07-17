Theme Nights, Free Swag & Family Fun Fuel Legion FC's Summer Run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - As the second half of the 2025 USL Championship seasons cranks up the intensity, Birmingham Legion FC is excited to welcome fans to Protective Stadium for the rest of this summer and beyond with exclusive ticket discounts, as well as a stacked lineup of theme nights and giveaways.

"We are ready to turn Legion into the hottest ticket in Birmingham, and that starts with elevating our matchday experience," said Legion FC Chief Business Officer Nick Hall. "Between Free swag and great deals, we are entering the second half of this season with a bang for Legion fans."

With seven home matches remaining in 2025, there is no better time than now for fans to reserve their tickets at bhmlegion.com/tickets and not miss out on all of the fun and exciting moments happening both on the field and in the stands. The upcoming schedule includes:

July 19 vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Presented by Publix

- Fans are invited to stop by the Publix activation tent on the concourse to grab an assortment of free Legion FC-branded swag. Additionally, $1 from every purchased ticket will be donated to families affected by the recent Kerr County floods in Texas.

July 26 vs Forward Madison FC

Christmas in July | Presented by Children's of Alabama

- Get your Christmas card done early with Santa Claus welcoming all families to snap a picture with him at Protective Stadium, while also cheering on Legion FC to big victory in the 2025 USL Jagermeister Cup.

August 9 vs Hartford Athletic

Free Hat Giveaway | Presented by ABC 33/40

- Get to Protective Stadium early with the first 1,000 fans to receive a Legion FC snapback hat, courtesy of Shafer Properties. Gates open an hour before kickoff.

August 23 vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Free Short Sleeve Hoodie Giveaway | Presented by Coca-Cola

- Rep Legion FC in summer style with the first 1,000 fans to receive a stylish club-branded short sleeve hoodie, courtesy of Big Nutt's Garage.

September 17 vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

Education Day | Presented by Shipt

- Legion FC is inviting children from schools across the community for a special Education Day match kicking off at 10:30 a.m. CT. Various fun and engaging educational demonstrations will be held on the concourse before and during the match.

October 1 vs North Carolina FC

Everybody Wins on Wednesdays

- One final Wednesday match of the 2025 season means one final pre-match happy hour in the South Terrace. Specials include $4 Miller Lite, $6 Trimtab and $6 White Claw available from when gates open through 10 minutes after kickoff.

October 19 vs Miami FC

Fan Appreciation Day | Presented by Medical Properties Trust

- Legion FC is celebrating it loyal supporters on its final home match of the regular season with the first 1,000 fans in attendance to receive a replica Lady Electra kit, courtesy of Pegasus Luxury Transport.

Additionally, Legion FC is excited unveil special youth ticket pricing, featuring $12 for general admission and 25% off the regular price for all other available tickets for children ages 3-13. An exclusive ticket discount for all active and veteran military members is available at the Protective Stadium box office as well.

All attending fans are also encouraged each match to check out the Family Friendly Pricing concession stand located at Section 106 for hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, soft pretzels and soda for $3.50 apiece as well as $5 domestic beer. Or grab a bite made for Birmingham from one of the many local food trucks in the North Terrace.

Whether you're with your friends or your family, there's something for everyone at a Legion FC match. Grab your tickets today and help cheer the Three Sparks on the rest of the way as the club makes a push for the playoffs.







